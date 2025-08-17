How Carlos Alcaraz Can Win Back His Crown From Jannik Sinner at the US Open Revealed

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are really shaping up to be the main rivalry in men’s tennis now that the Big Three era has wrapped up. So far, they’ve had 13 meetings, with Alcaraz holding an 8-5 edge. Their matchups have been nothing short of epic, like that five-hour, 15-minute US Open quarterfinal in 2022 and the intense five-set final at the French Open earlier this year. Their different styles—Alcaraz’s explosive shotmaking and creativity compared to Sinner’s steady consistency—have the tennis world captivated.

Each match feels like another exciting chapter in what many think will be the sport’s next big rivalry. Right now, Alcaraz is sitting at No. 2, just behind Sinner. He’s got a great chance to take back that top spot, but there’s one key thing that will decide if he can catch up to his Italian rival.

Freelance journalist Giovanni Pelazzo recently pointed out the stakes on X, saying, “Regardless of how tomorrow night’s final against Sinner goes, if Alcaraz were to win the US Open, he would return to world No. 1 after New York.” This observation highlights just how close the two players are in the rankings race with Sinner at 12,030 points and Alcaraz at 8,590.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The real secret is Carlos Alcaraz’s knack for keeping his top game going in those best-of-five matches, especially when he’s up against Sinner, who’s definitely been his biggest challenge in those high-pressure situations. Alcaraz has had some trouble with his focus at times, and Sinner has taken advantage of that. At Wimbledon, Sinner’s sharp precision and strong mindset helped him take Alcaraz down.

AD

On the flip side, Alcaraz’s win at the French Open highlighted how he managed to handle Sinner’s challenge. If Alcaraz can bring that same clutch performance to the US Open—where he already snagged a title in 2022—he’ll not only take back the No. 1 ranking but also remind everyone that he’s the top player in their rivalry.

The Cincinnati final is an important test. Sinner is entering this match with an impressive 26-match winning streak on hard courts. On the other hand, Alcaraz has had a few shaky moments, losing sets to some lower-ranked players like Damir Dzumhur and Andrey Rublev. But his knack for stepping up when facing top-tier players—like when he took down Alexander Zverev in straight sets—shows he could give Sinner a run for his money if he cuts down on those unforced errors and keeps his first serve strong.

If he pulls it off, it could give him a nice confidence boost going into the US Open. But when Alcaraz lost at Wimbledon, he didn’t hold any grudges against his Italian rival.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Carlos Alcaraz gave all the credit that Jannik Sinner deserved

Carlos Alcaraz talked about his rivalry with Jannik Sinner after that tough Wimbledon final loss, highlighting the fierce competition and the respect they have for each other. Even though he lost in four sets (4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4), Alcaraz gave a nod to Sinner’s game.

The Spaniard reflected on his defeat, saying, “Yeah, I mean, it’s difficult to lose, you know, it’s always difficult to lose even if it isn’t in the final. But, you know, first of all, I just have to congratulate Jannik once again. I just, congratulations to you, you know, every week. So, it’s a really well-deserved, you know, trophy. Unbelievable two weeks here in London for you, playing a great tennis, you know, for your team as well.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Alcaraz showed some great sportsmanship by warmly congratulating Sinner and acknowledging just how intense their rivalry is. Furthermore, the Spaniard said, “I’m just really happy for you. Keep it going. And I’m just really happy to be able to build a really good, you know, relationship off the court. But then a great rivalry on the court that made me even improve every day. So, thank you very much and congratulations.”

This mix of tough competition and friendship highlights a rivalry that’s influencing the future of tennis, with both players pushing each other to reach new heights.