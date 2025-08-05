How Rich Is Ben Shelton in 2025? Net Worth, Prize Money, Endorsements, and More

“When I started playing tennis, I did not like it that much. Before tennis, my first love was American Football,” Ben Shelton said in an interview with On-Running in 2023. Shelton was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on October 9, 2002. His father, Bryan Shelton, is a former college tennis coach, and Ben’s passion for tennis slowly started to began from his desire to study less and play more. With time, Shelton has not only managed to establish himself as one of the most promising players on the ATP Tour, but his rapid rise has also drawn predictions from several tennis bigwigs.

For example, last year in an interview, Jimmy Connors said that Ben Shelton is going to “reach the pinnacle” if he looks after himself and his game. Andre Agassi’s former coach, Darren Cahill, stated, “I’m not saying he’s going to race into the top five; I think eventually he’s a definite top ten player.” Shelton turned pro in 2022, and a year later, he reached the SF of the US Open. Owing to his transition from being a rising star to a superstar in American tennis, the 22-year-old has managed to attract several big brands. Sky’s the limit for ‘Big Bent’ at the moment!

What is Ben Shelton’s Net Worth?

Ben Shelton started playing tennis regularly at the age of 12. He first rose to prominence when he defeated Casper Ruud in the third round of the 2022 Cincinnati Masters. He won his first ATP singles title at the 2023 Japan Open Tennis Championships, and ever since 2023, there has been no looking back for Shelton. As per several reports, the youngster currently has a net worth of around $2 million. His primary sources of income are tennis prize money and endorsement deals. He isn’t just collecting aces and wins – he’s also stacking up earnings!

What is Ben Shelton’s Salary?

As per multiple sources, Ben Shelton currently earns a salary of $7,91,319 per year.

Monthly: $65,943

Weekly: $15,218

Daily: $3,043

Ben Shelton’s Career Earnings

Source of Income/Source of Earnings Estimated Total Tennis Winnings (Career Total) $8,047,135 Tennis Winnings (2025 YTD) $2,461,708 Brand Endorsements On: $1.5-2 million per year; however, the financial details of his endorsement deal with Yonex aren’t publicly available.

Ben Shelton’s College and Professional Career

Ben Shelton had won the USTA Junior National Doubles Championship in 2016 and played college tennis for the Florida Gators. Six years after that, i.e., in 2022, he won the NCAA Division 1 championship in singles. In that same year, he was also named the ITA National Player of the Year. So far, other than reaching two Grand Slam SFs (2025 AO, 2023 US Open) and Wimbledon QF this year, Ben Shelton has won two titles in his singles career.

If we take a look at his earnings, he earned around $775,000 for reaching the SF of the US Open and A$1,100,000 for his SF run at this year’s AO. From the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, he earned around $549,968.

He still has plenty of years left in his career, and these numbers will surely increase in the upcoming years. Recently, he also secured his 100th tour-level win. So, other than securing the seventh spot in the singles ranking, this is another milestone that he has achieved this season.

Ben Shelton’s Major Endorsements and Sponsorships

While ‘Big Ben’ has risen to superstardom thanks to his on-court brilliance, his commercial worth has also been quite impressive. In 2023, he signed an endorsement deal with Roger Federer-partly-owned Swiss sportswear giant, On Running. Ben Shelton seems to have put his finance and business education at Gainesville school to good use, parsing out the best business relationships as he grows his portfolio every year.

Speaking about this partnership with On, in a previous interview, this left-handed flamboyant tennis star said, “I’m really pumped to be the first male tennis player to be sponsored by On. As someone in the early stage of my professional career, I love that I have partnered with a company that has years of experience and is looking to take over a new sport like tennis.”

Other than On Running, Shelto is also associated as the ambassador for Japanese sporting goods giant Yonex, and he also uses their iconic EZONE 98 racket. In 2024, he became the ambassador for the luxury watch giant, Rolex.

This year, he teamed up with the leading health and wellness company Thorne. He has become the face of the brand’ Sports Performance campaign, highlighting its new suite of on-the-go sports performance products, showcasing its new Daily Electrolytes. Like this, the list goes on and on for Shelton.

Can Ben Shelton add $1,124,380 more to his purse by winning the Canadian Open this year? Well, he will be facing Alex de Minaur in the QF, and a win in this match will put him inches closer to his first title of this season.