How Rich Is Reilly Opelka in 2025? Net Worth, Prize Money, Endorsements, and More

Back in 2021, Reilly Opelka, hailed as the “next great hope” of US men’s tennis, made headlines when the United States Tennis Association slapped him with a $10,000 fine for carrying a pink tote bag from Belgium’s Tim Van Laere Gallery, its logo breaking the four-square-inch rule. Fast-forward, and the towering 6’11” American now storms into his Cincinnati Open R32 clash, eyes set on a deeper run as he finds his form before crashing the US Open again this month. Yet, beyond his thunderous serve, fans itch to know what Reilly Opelka’s 2025 net worth is, the prize money fueling it, and the endorsements and sponsorships powering his off-court empire? Let’s tear open the playbook and find out.

What is Reilly Opelka’s net worth in 2025?

In the grand ledger of tennis fortunes, Reilly Opelka’s numbers tell a tale of power and progress. According to the ATP Tour, he has already amassed $5,367,045 in career prize money, a sum carved from booming serves and relentless battles on the court. Yet, as of January 2025, other sources also claimed that he etched a slightly different figure, $4,462,345, a reminder that numbers shift with time and updates.

This gap between sources isn’t just about digits; it’s the echo of an athlete’s journey still unfolding, where each ace, each match, and each payday rewrites the story of a career surging toward its next chapter.

Source of income Estimated total income Tennis Winnings (Career Total) $5,367,045 (ATP Tour) Tennis Winnings (2025 YTD) (not specified) Endorsements Part of $4–$5M net worth Business & Equity Deals (not specified) Total Career Earnings $5 million+

Which brands sponsor Opelka in 2025, and what are his endorsements?

Opelka, who will be playing doubles with Venus Williams at the US Open, is as sharp as his serve and is fueled by a trio of powerhouse sponsorships.. Fila drapes him in precision-cut apparel and performance shoes, a partnership he sealed in 2020, a marriage of athletic excellence and timeless style.

In his hands, the Wilson Six One 95 racket becomes a weapon of choice, with Wilson standing as the silent force behind his baseline dominance. Adding fuel to his fire, the ever-iconic Red Bull blazes across his kit, a symbol of unrelenting energy and global reach. Before his Fila era, Opelka stepped onto the court backed by New Balance, an early alliance that shaped his branding DNA.

While names like K-Swiss or Head never made his sponsorship lineup, his present-day trifecta, Fila, Wilson, and Red Bull, delivers both financial muscle and brand prestige. Together, they form a perfectly tuned chorus of sport, style, and market power, amplifying his presence far beyond the tennis court.

Sitting at No. 65 in the PIF ATP Live Rankings, Reilly Opelka, who has been coached by longtime guide on tour is Jay Berger, eyes an even higher perch with a deep Cincinnati surge. His next hurdle? Francisco Comesana in a high-stakes third-round clash that could ignite his campaign.

The American’s rise from outside the Top 300 just a year ago to his current standing is nothing short of a resurrection. Now, with the R16 of the Cincinnati Open within reach, the question burns: can he overpower the Argentine and keep this climb roaring?