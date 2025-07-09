“I Wasn’t Joking” – Novak Djokovic Admits Jannik Sinner Threat Before Wimbledon Clash

To be the best, you have to beat the best. Sure, it sounds cliche, but when Novak Djokovic’s path to Wimbledon history involves the likes of Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, you know the cliched saying becomes every bit true. And for the tennis fans, it only means some iconic games on the card. But for Djokovic, the threat is very real. Taking on Jannik Sinner—who just dumped him out of the French Open last month— will be no picnic, and that’s what the Serbian is saying in his post-match interview.

The 7-time Champion had time to cover all the important aspects – congratulating his quarterfinal opponent Flavio Cobolli, talking about his freaky fall at match point, pointing out the humor of being a 38-year-old man fighting with three 20-something ‘youngsters’. And he talked about his upcoming semifinal opponent which The Tennis Letter shared on X. “I lost in straight sets to Jannik in the semis of Roland Garros. I think I played a solid match. I could’ve played better. But he was just a better player when the moments were important,” the 24-time Grand Slam champion said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

He couldn’t stop praising his younger counterparts who have won the last 6 majors. “Playing against the best player in the world right now.. him next to Alcaraz are the leaders of men’s tennis today.” And he knows it won’t be easy. “Hopefully I can deliver the level and be able to stay with him for potentially 5 sets. It’s going to take the best of me at the moment to beat Jannik. I know that.”

Maybe, just maybe, Jannik Sinner’s elbow issue might give the Serb the edge. But the way Sinner dispatched Ben Shelton in the QFs will be ominous for any opponent, Novak Djokovic included.

The story is developing…