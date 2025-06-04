“I’m Really Dangerous” – Andre Agassi Breaks Down His Sabbatical Ahead of French Open Return

After 26 years, an ex-American pro will get back to the event where he completed his career slam. It was the 1999 edition when he beat Ukraine’s Andrei Medvedev in the summit clash. Losing the first two sets back-to-back, Andre Agassi looked very shaky. But in the three winning sets that followed, he created his legacy. And it was a major win. After all, prior to this triumph, he had lost the 1990 and 1991 finals. Hence, the feeling of victory was special. “My first feeling was just sheer shock that it was really over,” he told Roland Garros in an interaction from April 2020. However, the tennis world soon witnessed an extended void. Why? Well, Agassi opted to take a long break from the racket sport. But what was the reason behind this decision?

For the uninitiated, Agassi is set to appear in a new role this time. Yes, he will be at the Roland Garros but as a commentator for TNT Sports’ coverage of the semifinal encounters. After 1999, it will be the first occasion of his being present at the clay slam. He will join an exclusive line-up of prominent commentators. The existing list already includes former legends like Chris Evert, Jim Courier, Lindsay Davenport, Caroline Wozniacki, and Venus Williams.

During an interaction with ex-American pro and 2003 US Open winner Andy Roddick, in an episode of his Served podcast, dated June 3, Agassi spilled the beans on his long way from tennis. It seems like family became his first priority ever since he tied the knot with his wife and WTA legend Steffi Graf, back in 2001. “I can’t say I look at my life in sort of decades because I’m really not the kind of person who maps out anything. But I sort of follow the ripples and it was really important for me to stay true to something I promised Steffi (Graf) when we first met, which is like after she really kind of knew me.”

via Getty LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 02: Andre Agassi and wife Steffi Graf watches the Leo Santa Cruz against Jose Cayetano featherweight bout on May 2, 2015 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

He made two promises to her. “I’m not going to be too busy, I’m not going to be too bored because I’m really dangerous in both scenarios.” Continuing further, he cited the phase of parenthood. “I think when the kids sort of, you know that emptiness thing and all of a sudden that chapter you kind of move into a different season in life.” The couple welcomed their son Jaden in 2001. Two years later, Jaz was born in 2003.

Apart from family, Agassi has also been exploring other alternatives. His newfound love for pickleball is something everyone has become aware of lately. In the last few years, the 8-time slam king has come out in full swing to promote the paddle sport in the US. Not to mention, he’s been competing on the professional level too.

Andre Agassi’s growing pickleball passion explored

In case you have been following Andre Agassi on social media, it should come as no surprise how much he adores pickleball. In fact, he and his wife Steffi Graf have even competed together at the Pickleball Slam. This year itself, they clinched their second trophy in the third season of the event. The title also brought with it a whopping $1 million in prize money.

On a previous occasion, he’s expressed his feelings for the sport. Both as a player and an investor. “Having been involved with pickleball as an advocate, investor, and player, I’ve grown to love all the sport has to offer to so many people. As I have become more involved in recent years, I’ve recognized how much opportunity exists to grow the sport, all while promoting health of body and mind.”

More than a month ago, he opted to take pickleball passion to new heights. On April 1, Agassi revealed a major transition in sports entertainment. Introducing his Agassi Sports Entertainment (ASE), he wrote on Instagram, “Excited to announce Agassi Sports Entertainment. I’ve been very passionate about the growth opportunities in pickleball and padel and this venture will help us bring even more to the sport through youth activities, school teams, and scholarships, to major league action, streaming media, and everything in between.” He added, “AASP aims to play a leading role in spreading the fun, wellness, social interaction, and business of pickleball around the world.”

Last month, he began his professional career in pickleball. The tennis icon was seen in a mixed doubles campaign at the US Open Pickleball Championships. He joined rising star and 18-year-old No.1 pro pickleball player Anna Leigh Waters. In his debut match, he earned a victory alongside his partner. The pair beat 13-year-old Stevie Petropouleas and 16-year-old Tristan Dussault with a score line of 11-8, 9-11, 11-7. Sadly, Agassi’s journey ended early at this event. The pair of Len Yang and Trang Huynh-McClain ousted him and Waters with a score line of 7-11, 11-4, 11-7.

While he's busy investing more time in pickleball, it will be intriguing to see Agassi's return at the French Open. How will he fare in the role of a commentator? Only time will tell.