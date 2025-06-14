‘Insecure’ Ex-Pro Unveils True Feelings About Andre Agassi & John McEnroe Challenge at French Open

This year’s French Open was a rollercoaster ride, not just for the intense on-court matches, but off it too. With TNT being at the helm of broadcasting the clay event, it had a star-studded cast of tennis legends. When you have Andre Agassi, John McEnroe, Chris Evert, Venus Williams, and Jim Courier (among others) as commentators, nothing can go wrong. Well, things went smoothly for them, except for one – former American pro Sam Querrey. Alongside the greats, the ex-pro also appeared during the pre and post-match shows at the Roland Garros. While the on-court action may have ended a week ago, with Coco Gauff and Carlos Alcaraz emerging as the eventual singles winners, Querrey just spilled the beans on some heated, yet fun, moments he witnessed while being on the desk. Especially when it comes to sharing space with Agassi and McEnroe.

Querrey recently touched upon his overall experience. He was really impressed with TNT’s “nice” treatment given to him. During a recent episode of the Nothing Major Show, he admired “the first class treatment” he got. Yes, his flight was delayed in New York, but that is hardly something to complain about for him.

But while it was mostly a fun time for the ex-pro, sitting at the desk with legends like Agassi and McEnroe was by far the hardest part of it all. Querrey revealed, “if I was on the desk with Agassi and John McEnroe, it was hard for me if they said something sometimes, like for me, because of who they are and being Hall of Famers, for me to like chime in, ‘Andre, what are you talking about?'”

He added, “So it was hard to like jump in and poke fun, which naturally like, that’s what I wanted to do.” Not to mention getting overwhelmed by the presence of such personalities. “And you know you feel a little insecure on the desk with those guys.” However, he made it evident that “all in all, it went good.”

Guess what? This detail from Querrey has surfaced just days after he revealed about a very unexpected, tense moment with Agassi. It happened during the women’s singles final at the Roland Garros. So what did actually transpire between the two?

Sam Querrey thought Andre Agassi was “going to punch” him

Unlike the men’s singles final, where the conditions were just fine with no obstruction of wind, it wasn’t the case with Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka‘s match. Although there was the option to close the roof at Court Philippe-Chatrier, the organizers kept it open. However, the result that followed was a windy show between the World No.1 and World No.2. The conditions became tough for both players as they were trying to adjust and focus on their performance.

While there were people who thought closing the roof was a better option, others didn’t agree. Such a clash occurred between Querrey and Andre Agassi in the middle of the summit clash. During another episode of the Nothing Major podcast, Querrey shared some interesting green room details.

“I was in the green room today. It was just me and Agassi. I was like, ‘We should have closed the roof for the women’s final.'” reported Tennis Gazette on June 10. And what happened next? “I thought he was going to punch me in the face. He was like, ‘This is an outdoor tournament what are you talking about.'” He concluded, “I was like, ‘I know, I just want to watch them play at their best’ and he was like ‘What?’. People feel strongly both ways.”

What do you think, though, of the women’s singles final? Would it have played out differently with the roof closed? And who do you think would have benefited from it between Gauff and Sabalenka? Let us know in the comments below.