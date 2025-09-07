Inside the Numbers: Key Margins That Gave Carlos Alcaraz the Edge Over Jannik Sinner at US Open

Three years ago, under the Arthur Ashe lights, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz delivered a five-set epic that became an instant classic, with the Spaniard marching toward his first Grand Slam crown and foreshadowing the era to come. Fast forward to today, and history felt poetic: Alcaraz once again stood tall, striking the championship point to claim the US Open throne, his second hard-court major, and sealing his status as the emperor of the tennis world. Across the net, Sinner was left shattered, his dream slipping away under the weight of missed chances and costly lapses. And yes, there are reasons: deep, technical reasons for why this battle tilted so decisively in Carlos’s favor.

Points win on the first serve

When a Grand Slam battle unfolds, it’s never just about raw power; it’s the little things that decide destiny. First-serve points often become the heartbeat of the match, dictating momentum and crushing nerves. Today, Carlos Alcaraz meant business. He owned the crucial moments, winning 83% of his first-serve points compared to Sinner’s 69%, and that’s exactly where the match took its sharp turn.

Consistency? Alcaraz doesn’t just talk about it, he lives it. “For me it’s great. It’s something that I’m working on, just the consistency in the matches, in the tournaments, in the year in general,” Alcaraz said. “Just not having ups and downs in the match. Just the level that I start the match [with], just wanted to keep that level really high during the whole match.”

Double faults

Double faults told the story of this clash, and they told it loud. Jannik Sinner, usually ice-cold under pressure, sprayed 4 double faults across the match, handing away the momentum point by point. Carlos Alcaraz? Sharp as a blade, he didn’t give away a single one, a statement as bold as it was brutal.

via Imago US Open – Quarter Final Jannik Sinner ITA during his quarter final round match at the 2025 US Open at Billie Jean National Tennis Center in New York City, NY, USA, on September 3, 2025. Photo by Corinne Dubreuil/ABACAPRESS.COM New York City United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxUK Copyright: xDubreuilxCorinne/ABACAx

That was the heartbeat of his victory, the moment the tide fully turned. The six-time major champion showed why his name now echoes through tennis history. The fewest sets he has ever dropped en route to a major title was four at Wimbledon 2023, and this run felt just as ruthless.

For Carlos, the US Open tasted sweeter than ever. For Sinner, the heartbreak ran deep, a near-perfect run shattered on the very last step of the defense.

Receiving points

Carlos Alcaraz’s triumph felt like a redemption ballad, a statement win that washed away the sting of his heartbreaking Wimbledon final loss to the same Italian rival. This was about more than a trophy; it was about restoring his throne. Sinner, meanwhile, struggled to keep pace, losing crucial receiving points, 24 compared to Carlos’s 47, leaving him a step behind in the chase for the US Open crown.

But the story didn’t stop there. Carlos not only owned the rallies but also dominated the pressure moments, converting more break points than Sinner and blasting 10 aces, leaving the Italian searching for answers. Every serve felt like a hammer, every break like a dagger.

With the win, the Spaniard roared back to the summit of the ATP rankings, toppling his archrival from the throne. The question now burns bright: can he hold the No. 1 torch until the year ends?