Is Novak Djokovic Injured? Latest Update Ahead of Jannik Sinner Wimbledon Semifinal

38 years old, and Novak Djokovic hasn’t slowed down yet. Still charging through the Grand Slam, the Serbian professional player is on a mission with 24 major titles already under his belt. After all, he isn’t just chasing history but redefining what greatness looks like. With the 2025 Wimbledon becoming his playground once again, Djokovic now stands just one step away from yet another final. But the path isn’t smooth!

Waiting for him is the red-hot Jannik Sinner, the current World No. 1, who defeated the Serbian just last month. Is it a revenge match? Or yet another chapter in Djokovic’s legendary reign? The hunger is still there; the fight still burns while the court remains his stage. But here’s the twist defining that the king of comebacks has taken a nasty fall at the worst possible time. Something did happen, and it might just change everything. But what?

Is Novak Djokovic injured?

“The real impact or effect of what happened, I will feel tomorrow. So let’s see,” Djokovic said on Wednesday after he slipped while chasing a wide ball during a high-speed rally in the quarterfinal showdown against No. 22 seed Flavio Cobolli. It was the fourth set when Djokovic was trailing 1-4 but stormed back while rewriting the rhythm as only he can. It was not just any slip after all; his feet gave way on the slick grass and his body twisted into an awkward split.

After collapsing onto the grass in clear discomfort, Djokovic skipped his scheduled practice the next day, thereby fueling whispers of a possible hip or groin injury. Djokovic admitted that he wouldn’t know the real damage until later. Just hours before facing Jannik Sinner in the semifinals, the mystery still lingers.

“I am still trying to process the whole match and what happened on court. It wasn’t a great start for me; it was a great start for him,” Djokovic said. While the crowd was concerned post his split, Djokovic pulled off a clinical comeback, winning the set and the match with signature composure. But while the scoreline showed a win, that slippery fall might’ve left more behind than just a grass stain.

Novak Djokovic’s reaction after the fall

With Djokovic sealing his quarterfinal win over Cobolli, the crowd cheered briefly, but soon the joy got replaced by concern. Because, in the final game, he stayed down on the grass for a few tense seconds after the violent fall. While it had been an unsettling moment, especially with the semifinals just days away, Djokovic described it in his own terms.

“It was a nasty fall. It was very awkward. That happens on grass. I’ve had quite a few of those throughout my grass-court career. Obviously, [my] body is not the same today like it was before. … I’m hoping the next 24, 48 hours, the severity of what happened is not too bad, that I’ll be able to play at my best and free of pain,” Djokovic said during the conference after the quarterfinals. With a high-stakes clash against Sinner on the horizon, all eyes are now on Djokovic’s recovery. Will time be on his side, or has this fall rewritten the script?

Novak Djokovic canceled practice before semifinals

Djokovic made headlines after missing the scheduled Thursday practice session before the semifinals. Well, this decision to skip his session ahead of the 2025 Wimbledon semifinal did raise a few eyebrows but didn’t sound like a matter of big concern. Because at this stage of a Grand Slam, especially for a 38-year-old with over two decades of experience, rest can be more valuable than reps. Hence, Djokovic has long been known for his meticulous approach to recovery, often trusting his body and team over routine.

While his recent fall during the quarterfinal against Cobolli added a layer of intrigue, no official update has been released to suggest any serious injury. For veterans like him, who have mastered the art of peaking at the right time, skipping a hit isn’t unusual—it’s strategic. With a massive clash against World No. 1 looming, every hour counts. The silence from his camp could simply be the calm before the storm. Either way, the tennis world is watching closely.

Will Djokovic play the Wimbledon 2025 semifinal?

Despite the concerns swirling around his recent tumble, all signs point to Djokovic stepping onto Centre Court for the Wimbledon 2025 semifinal. As of now, he has not withdrawn, and no official updates from his team or the All England Club suggest otherwise. Djokovic had initially scheduled a practice session on Thursday, but this was later canceled—a decision confirmed by tournament officials.

Still, that’s not uncommon among seasoned Grand Slam veterans who often prioritize rest and recovery during the business end of majors. For now, his status remains unchanged as he’s set to take on Jannik Sinner on Friday.

To sum it all up, let’s say that Novak Djokovic heads into his Wimbledon 2025 semifinal with questions swirling but no official red flags. From a dramatic fall to a canceled practice, the tension is real—yet he remains in the draw. With this, all eyes now turn to Centre Court for the answers.

