Is Roger Federer Coming to Wimbledon 2025? Major Hint Dropped by the Swiss Legend

For the Swiss Maestro, Wimbledon is not just a historic tournament, but it’s a place which had witnessed his transition from a rising star to a superstar. Roger Federer has often spoken about the unique tradition and history of Wimbledon, particularly highlighting the significance of playing on Centre Court and the atmosphere of the tournament. He ended his career on 23 September 2022 with eight Wimbledon titles in his bag. But even after three years of his retirement, his legacy is still celebrated across this venue. Last year, he paid a visit to the SW19 with his family, will he be there this time as well?

Well, in 2024, while giving a hint about his presence at the iconic tournament, he said, “I’m making plans, kids are pushing me there. I’m happy at home, but the kids said, ‘No, we wanna come to Wimbledon this year, you were last year without us!’, so, hey, then we go to Wimbledon. Most likely I’ll be there, I don’t know if we’re gonna watch any matches but I’ll be in the Wimbledon village, so try to spot me there.” Later on, during the event, he was spotted at the Royal Box at Centre Court alongside his wife Mirka,

Talking about the probability of seeing him in 2025, as per reports, Roger Federer will likely be back at Wimbledon. During an interview with Eurosport, he said, “I’ll probably go to Wimbledon, but I don’t know if Rafa will be there during the tournament. Novak is in the starting field, Andy will probably be at the facility. Then there’s the Laver Cup—a very special week for me. I’ll try to recruit the other three for that.”