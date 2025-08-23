Is Roger Federer Tennis’ Only Billionaire? Meet the Romanian Legend Who Would Disagree on This

Roger Federer’s rise to being one of tennis’s most celebrated icons isn’t just about his incredible skills and achievements on the court; it’s also a story of smart financial moves. Throughout his amazing 24-year career, Federer racked up 20 Grand Slam singles titles, held the world’s top ranking for 310 weeks, and earned close to $131 million in prize money, putting him third in the all-time list behind his rivals Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. But did you know his earnings off of the court blew his on-court earnings out of the water?

According to a recent report by Forbes, Federer has made around $1 billion from his various endorsements, appearances, and business ventures while he was playing. He built an impressive portfolio of luxury brands, teaming up with big names like Rolex, Mercedes-Benz, and Moët & Chandon. This solidified his reputation as the highest-paid tennis player for 16 years straight, hitting a high point in 2020 with $106.3 million in pre-tax earnings. Federer’s approach to finances went beyond just the usual endorsements; he got into some smart equity investments, especially with the Swiss footwear brand On.

After his wife Mirka brought him into the company, Federer picked up about a 3% stake back in 2019 and got involved in shaping its tennis and lifestyle lines. This partnership turned out to be a game-changer when On went public in 2021, boosting his stake to over $375 million and enhancing his net worth. With his involvement in projects like the Laver Cup and backing the food-tech startup NotCo, Federer’s wealth hit around $1.1 billion by August 2025. This milestone made him the seventh athlete in history to become a billionaire, joining the ranks of Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, LeBron James, Junior Bridgeman, and Tiger Woods. But there’s more.

Even though Roger Federer’s entry into this exclusive club made big news around the world, he’s still not the first tennis player to do it. In fact, it was a groundbreaking predecessor who had quietly joined the ranks many years before. Ion Tiriac, a Romanian legend, holds the title of Tennis’ first billionaire. His diverse career and sharp business sense set the stage for his impressive financial empire. Tiriac, known as the “Brasov Bulldozer” for his tenacious playing style, had a decent run on the court. He snagged the 1970 French Open doubles title and made it to three Davis Cup finals with Romania.

But after retiring, he really showed his genius by using his fame to create a diverse business empire called Tiriac Group, which covers everything from banking and automotive to real estate and insurance. Back in 1990, he started Romania’s first private bank, Ion Tiriac Bank, right after communism ended in the country, which kicked off his journey to building wealth. By 2007, Tiriac had made it onto Forbes’ billionaire list, boasting a net worth of $1 billion, thanks to his growing business empire and smart investments.

Aside from his business ventures, Tiriac is famous for his impressive car collection, boasting a variety of vintage and luxury vehicles. Some of these cars were even owned by celebrities like Elton John and Bernie Ecclestone.

So, while Federer being a billionaire shows how athletes today can make a ton of money through their brands, Tiriac’s story shows how having a sharp business sense and the ability to adapt can create an even bigger financial success. It turns out that the first billionaire in tennis wasn’t a worldwide superstar but a Romanian trailblazer, and his journey is a key part of the sport’s history. But you know, Federer never really bragged about his wealth. Instead, he had a great impact on a lot of young people in a really positive way.

Roger Federer’s journey was always much more than just tennis

Even though he’s a billionaire, Roger Federer has really stayed focused on his legacy and the impact he can make, rather than just racking up wealth. During his 2024 Dartmouth commencement speech, the former Swiss tennis star shared some advice with the graduates, saying, “All of you have so much to give, and I hope you will find your own unique ways to make a difference, because life really is much bigger than the court.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It’s great to see how he’s shifted his focus after retiring, putting more emphasis on spending time with family, giving back through his foundation, and taking on projects that really make him happy instead of just chasing money. Federer sees his wealth not just as something to aim for, but as a way to do meaningful work and enjoy the lifestyle he values with his wife and four kids.

He might not be the very first financial pioneer in the sport, but his journey shows that in tennis, just like in life, a legacy isn’t just about the titles and trophies. It’s really about the amazing impact of ambition that goes beyond the court.