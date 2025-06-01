“It’s Visible…” – Novak Djokovic Breaks Silence on Stefanos Tsitsipas’ Struggles Amid French Open Gamble

Stefanos Tsitsipas hasn’t had the greatest season. He started the year with the aim to “reinvent” himself, admitting he felt “stuck in a pattern” and wanted “constant improvements” in all aspects of his game and life. He craved stability and health after a turbulent 2024 season. However, that hasn’t happened. With early exits at major tournaments like the Australian Open and now the French Open, the Greek needed a change. And he made one—by bringing Goran Ivanisevic on board as his new coach! Will this be successful? Only time will tell, and perhaps Novak Djokovic has an idea.

On May 30, Stefanos announced a bold move to revive his career after a rough Grand Slam patch, hiring Ivanisevic—the legendary Wimbledon champion and Novak’s former coach. “This exciting collaboration comes just in time for the 2025 grass court season, as the Greek star looks to elevate his performance on one of the most prestigious surfaces in the sport,” the Iconico Talent Agency announced, a statement Tsitsipas proudly posted on Instagram.

Djokovic was asked about this partnership in a press conference. He worked with Goran for six years, from 2018 until March 2024. During their time together, Nole won a remarkable 12 Grand Slam titles and has a clear understanding of his coaching style. He said, “I’m sure he can help any tennis player, and especially Stefanos, mentally. I can see that Stefanos has bigger fluctuations in that regard now; he doubts his game, it’s visible… I believe Goran can guide him a bit and draw his attention to the right things.” Is he right, though?

Well, Novak isn’t far off. Stefanos Tsitsipas’ 2025 season has been a quest for consistency. Early Grand Slam exits have hurt. He lost in the first round at the Australian Open to Alex Michelsen and in the second round at the French Open to Matteo Gigante—his earliest at both since 2018. But he did win his maiden ATP 500 title in Dubai. That win boosted him back into the Top 10. Still, with his French Open exit, he’s clearly still searching for answers.

Novak said, “When we talk about Goran Ivanišević, the serve is number one. Stefanos has a good serve, but there’s always an element that can be improved. And the backhand – we all know that’s probably the weakest point of his game.” Looking at the 2025 season stats, Tsitsipas’ career ATP average for break points converted is 40%, with break points saved at 65%.

Hopefully, Goran can help Stefanos Tsitsipas with this, as Novak pointed out: “Even though Goran played with a two-handed backhand, I’m sure he has a clear vision of what he wants to do with him. It will be interesting to see how their cooperation develops.” Back in his day, the Croatian coach was a serving powerhouse—blasting 206 aces in his first Wimbledon final run in 1992 and 213 in his 2001 title run. Like most big servers, his return game never matched his serve, so his path to the top was narrow and pressure-filled.

Now, with Goran helping the Greek, maybe we’ll see an improvement once the grass court season kicks off. In the meantime, Stefanos has reflected on his own form after the French Open.

Stefanos Tsitsipas reflects on his French Open campaign

He looked stunned as he faced the media at Roland Garros on Wednesday, still reeling from another early Grand Slam exit. Once a finalist here in 2021, he’s now on the verge of dropping out of the ATP Top 20 for the first time in seven years. The shock came courtesy of Italian qualifier Matteo Gigante, ranked No. 168, who pulled off a massive 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 upset against the Greek.

Stefanos Tsitsipas gave credit where it was due, saying, “He handled the pressure moments very well,” and called Gigante’s play ‘mature.’ In contrast, he admitted, “I seemed to be playing immature sometimes during the match, and obviously I’m not extremely happy about that.”

This loss marks the fourth straight major where Stefanos hasn’t made it past the second round—definitely not the trend he wants at 26. He reflected honestly, “So I’ve got to compartmentalize myself a little bit and try and get back to my old routines, the way I was able to construct certain things and not have things kind of flow out of control the way they did today.”

Still, there’s a spark of hope. Stefanos Tsitsipas is determined to reset and recharge. “I’m just trying to find that balance again of how I can go match after match feeling the freshest that I can and feeling in the best possible shape that I can.” Now, with Goran joining his camp, the question is, can Stefanos finally unlock his potential on grass?

His Wimbledon journey has seen just two fourth-round finishes (2018, 2023), and his 12-7 singles record there gives him a 63.2% win rate. On grass overall, he holds a 31-21 win-loss record (59.62%), with his only grass trophy coming from Mallorca in 2022.

So, will this new partnership with Goran spark a Stefanos Tsitsipas revival on the lawns of Wimbledon? The grass season is about to begin, and fans everywhere are watching closely. What do you think—can he turn things around? Drop your thoughts in the comments!