Jack Draper’s US Open Move Called “Hugely Disappointing” as Tennis Veterans Weigh In

Jack Draper was looking strong in the first round of the 2025 US Open as he defeated Federico Agustin Gomez with a score of 6-4, 7-5, 6-7 (9), 6-2. However, his second round match against Zizou Bergs never really materialized. With confusion enveloping the fanbase, the US Open’s X profile announced, “Jack Draper has withdrawn from the Men’s Singles event with an injury. Zizou Bergs advances to the third round by walkover.” Needless to say, it was a tough moment for the #1 British player and his fans. Now, analyst Tim Henman has weighed in with his two cents on the Jack Draper situation.

A tennis veteran, commentator, and public mentor himself, Henman has often offered professional insight about Draper’s progress. During an interaction with Sky Sports, Henman evaluated the British star’s withdrawal from the US Open. He had just come out of breakfast with Laura Robson, James Trotman, and Draper himself in a cafe. And Draper was actually in good spirits, according to the analyst.

Henman continued, “He was obviously, he must have known that things weren’t ideal, but he was going to go out on the practice court and give it a go. But, you certainly understand when you’re playing at this level, best of five sets, it’s got to be pretty close to ideal to be able to go out there. And it’s something that he has struggled with for a long time. He had a, you know, a pretty good workout in that first round. So, yeah, hugely disappointing that Jack has had to pull out.”

Of course, it’s disappointing for the British fans. A lot of hope had been pinned on Draper’s US Open stance. In 2024, he succeeded in reaching the semifinals, too. Reflecting on that, Laura Robson said, “But you don’t want it to keep lingering throughout the season. If it’s taken this long and you’re so close to being almost fully healthy. Just really disappointing that this is a tournament, and he did so well last year, making semifinals, and he doesn’t have the chance to defend that.”

Remember the message that he had for the NYC crowd after winning the first round of the US Open? Speaking to the Town & County, Jack Draper confessed that he was looking forward to the crowd in his next match. Highlighting the energy that the NYC crowd brings, he said, “The crowd gets into the matches, I think people here love sports and it always gets very rowdy at the US Open and someone who loves that interaction with fans and, you know, that whole environment. Honestly, this tournament brings the best out of me, so I’m looking forward to getting started.”

Alas! All in vain, down the drain. When the tennis fraternity displayed concern, the Brit had to address the elephant in the room through an apology.

Jack Draper sends an honest apology to the tennis community

Draper took to X to reveal the real reason behind his withdrawal, and it was his pesky persistent arm problem. He wrote, “Hi guys, I’m sorry to say I’ll be withdrawing from the US Open. I tried my very best to be here and give myself the every chance to play but the discomfort in my arm has become too much and I have to do what is right and look after myself. Thank you for all the support.”

The apprehension regarding Draper’s arm began flaring up right after his victory over Gomez. In the second half of that match, the Brit was visibly uncomfortable while using his forehand. It seemed that the bone bruise in his left humerus had intensified. His injuries had already taken a heavy toll on his 2025 season. He exited Wimbledon and even missed out on the Canadian and Cincinnati Opens. And now, he had to withdraw from the US Open as well.

But as fans of the sport, all we can do is hope for Jack Draper to get well soon. If the bleeding and swelling inside the bone are severe, he might have to stay out of action for more than six months. But there is nothing that some good rest, rehabilitation, and physiotherapy can’t fix. However, the risk of re-injury lurks. Nevertheless, the show must go on, with hopes of Draper’s return veiling the tennis world.

