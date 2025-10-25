Jannik Sinner Admits Major Weak Spot as Carlos Alcaraz Awaits at ATP Finals

The meteoric rise of Jannik Sinner has been a tale of transformation, carved through relentless refinement, none more striking than his serve. Roll back to early 2023, and his motion was a different story: the back foot planted flat, the rhythm less explosive. Under the sharp eyes of Darren Cahill and Simone Vagnozzi, Sinner re-engineered his serve to reach Grand Slam-winning heights. The results? Four majors, two this year alone. Yet, after his US Open final loss to Carlos Alcaraz, a crack appeared, sparking another evolution. Now, as he powers into the Vienna Open semifinals, Sinner opens up about reshaping his serve once more, chasing perfection with surgical precision.

Jannik Sinner’s resurgence continues to unfold like a symphony of precision and power, the Italian maestro finding new rhythm in every stroke. Marching into the semi-finals of the Vienna Open, Sinner dismantled Alexander Bublik in straight sets, his dominance quiet yet unrelenting. A single break in each set was all he needed, just enough to stamp his authority and maintain pursuit of his fourth title of the year. The 24-year-old, now world number two, lost only five points on serve in all matches, and next faced Australia’s Alex de Minaur for a place in the final.

After the match, Sinner opened up about his serve, the one shot that has haunted and shaped his journey. “There’s no secret, just practice and train a lot. Sometimes you have to be brave, that’s also true, so I’m still trying to understand how to apply these changes, the new rhythms,” he reflected, his tone calm but charged with purpose.

Later, he added with refreshing honesty, “We have to improve, we have to change things, I’m happy with how I served today. Without a doubt it is a shot with which I still do not feel comfortable, nor very confident, but I feel that every day the best a little more. Today, for example, I made great percentages.”

via Imago Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Tennis SIX KINGS SLAM 2025 Jannik Sinner ITA, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 18, 2025. Photo RIYADH, SIX KINGS SLAM 2025 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAp169 20251018_zea_p169_1984 Copyright: xFelicexCalabrox

This wasn’t just another win, it was a statement. The former world number one, dethroned by Carlos Alcaraz after their intense US Open final, has now won 60 of his past 66 matches. Sinner’s indoor dominance is unmatched, 19 straight wins on hard courts and seven in a row in Vienna, the same city where he lifted the trophy in 2023. Each match adds a new layer to his evolution, a story of discipline and reinvention.

Against Bublik, that hard work shone. Sinner never conceded more than a single point in any service game, his delivery sharp and relentless. He converted two of eight break points, constantly forcing the Kazakh to play from behind. Each serve carried intent, not just to win points, but to rebuild confidence brick by brick.

Yet, it all circles back to New York, where the wounds were first laid bare. His US Open final defeat to Alcaraz was more than just a loss; it was a turning point. “I can say that I’m gonna become a better tennis player and I’m gonna change a couple of things on the serve, just small things, but, they can make big differences and then we see how it goes,” Sinner promised then, and he’s keeping his word.

True to that vow, the results came swiftly. In Riyadh, at the Six Kings Slam, Sinner delivered a masterclass against Alcaraz, cruising to a 6-2, 6-4 win in the richest exhibition event in tennis. His newfound precision and composure earned him a staggering $6 million paycheck and, perhaps more importantly, a psychological edge heading into the ATP Finals.

Now, as the tour’s grand stage approaches, Sinner once again finds himself in the spotlight, his serve reborn, his confidence sharpened. But amid all the triumphs, a shadow looms: reports suggest Jannik Sinner risks losing all his national honors following Italy’s Davis Cup exit.

Jannik Sinner faces backlash over Davis Cup withdrawal

Jannik Sinner has doubled down on his controversial decision to withdraw from the Davis Cup, despite facing intense backlash across Italy. The World No. 2 aims to kickstart preparations for the 2026 season immediately after the ATP Finals, prioritizing training and strategy over national duty for the coming year.

A few days ago, Sinner confirmed to Sky Sports Italy that he would skip this year’s Davis Cup. The Wimbledon champion explained that his team made the call to give him a head start for next season. “It may not seem like it, but a week of preparation during that period can make all the difference. We won the Davis Cup in 2023 and 2024, and this time we decided this with my team.”

The decision sparked fierce criticism. Codacons, the Coordinator of Associations for the Defense of the Environment and the Rights of Users and Consumers, called for Sinner’s national honors to be revoked. They accused him of delivering “a slap in the face to Italy, to Italians and to millions of fans who are passionate about tennis.”

Italian tennis legend Nicola Pietrangeli didn’t mince words either, describing Sinner’s withdrawal as “a huge slap in the face for Italian sport.” The backlash painted a portrait of tension between individual ambition and national pride, with Sinner caught in the storm.

Even after a dominant opening match victory at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna, Sinner remained unshaken publicly. “I accept all the criticism [about the Davis Cup], but I’ve already said everything on this topic and have nothing to add,” he said, keeping his focus firmly on tennis.

The debate has sparked a larger conversation about player autonomy versus national expectations, highlighting the pressures top athletes face in balancing personal goals with patriotic duty. Sinner’s decision reflects a calculated gamble, aiming for long-term success at the potential cost of public approval.

As criticism swirls and national pride collides with personal ambition, one question looms: how will Jannik Sinner, Italy’s rising tennis icon, navigate the storm and respond to a country that feels both proud and betrayed?

The coming weeks may reveal whether his choice was a masterstroke or a misstep in his evolving legacy.