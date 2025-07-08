Jannik Sinner Admits “Very Difficult” Ben Shelton Threat After Painful Wimbledon Update

While there have been endless upsets at the 2025 Wimbledon so far, fans would have witnessed the biggest one yet had Grigor Dimitrov not retired. He was absolutely dominating World No.1 Jannik Sinner at the Centre Court on Monday, after clearing two straight sets and heading to a stunning win in the third. However, he withdrew, allowing Sinner to get a life and enter the quarterfinal round at the grass major. But guess what? It’s not going to be an easy way out for him there either. A young American threat is waiting for the three-time slam champion who is himself going through pain right now.

Following the unfortunate scenes in the fourth round and getting an entry into the last eight, Sinner was far from elated. “I don’t take this as a win at all,” he said in an on-court interview after Dimitrov’s walkover. The latter was cruising 6-3, 7-5 before retiring in the third set at 2-2 while holding his pectoral muscle beneath his right arm. During the post-match press conference, when Sinner was asked about the challenges of facing Ben Shelton in the next round, Sinner kept it honest. “Yeah, I mean, return of the serve of course, it’s the first thing.” The Italian mentioned how Shelton has “improved a lot in the back of the court. He had a great match against Carlos (Alcaraz) in Paris, too. And he knows how to play on every surface.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Italian cited how he “faced him last year here and it was very-very difficult match. So let’s see what’s coming but it’s gonna be a problem in two days.” Sinner would like to take care of his own fitness, too. During the battle against Dimitrov he had to take a medical time-out because of injuring his elbow while making a slide.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Tennis: Wimbledon Championships Jul 1, 2025 Wimbledon United Kingdom Jannik Sinner ITA serves against Luca Nardi ITAnot pictured on day 2 of The Championships, Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Wimbledon All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club ENTER STATE United Kingdom, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGeoffxBurkex 20250701_gkb_sb4_001

AD

This story is developing…