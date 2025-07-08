brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More Sports

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/Tennis

Jannik Sinner Admits “Very Difficult” Ben Shelton Threat After Painful Wimbledon Update

ByMintu Tomar

Jul 7, 2025 | 10:08 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

While there have been endless upsets at the 2025 Wimbledon so far, fans would have witnessed the biggest one yet had Grigor Dimitrov not retired. He was absolutely dominating World No.1 Jannik Sinner at the Centre Court on Monday, after clearing two straight sets and heading to a stunning win in the third. However, he withdrew, allowing Sinner to get a life and enter the quarterfinal round at the grass major. But guess what? It’s not going to be an easy way out for him there either. A young American threat is waiting for the three-time slam champion who is himself going through pain right now.

Following the unfortunate scenes in the fourth round and getting an entry into the last eight, Sinner was far from elated. “I don’t take this as a win at all,” he said in an on-court interview after Dimitrov’s walkover. The latter was cruising 6-3, 7-5 before retiring in the third set at 2-2 while holding his pectoral muscle beneath his right arm. During the post-match press conference, when Sinner was asked about the challenges of facing Ben Shelton in the next round, Sinner kept it honest. “Yeah, I mean, return of the serve of course, it’s the first thing.” The Italian mentioned how Shelton has “improved a lot in the back of the court. He had a great match against Carlos (Alcaraz) in Paris, too. And he knows how to play on every surface.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

The Italian cited how he “faced him last year here and it was very-very difficult match. So let’s see what’s coming but it’s gonna be a problem in two days.” Sinner would like to take care of his own fitness, too. During the battle against Dimitrov he had to take a medical time-out because of injuring his elbow while making a slide.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

article-image

via Imago

This story is developing…

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

 

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

Did Dimitrov's retirement gift Sinner a lifeline, or is Shelton ready to snatch it away?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved