Jannik Sinner Apologized To Novak Djokovic After Wimbledon Semi-Finals

It’s not easy playing in the Wimbledon semi-finals, but it’s tougher when you are going up against a 7-times Wimbledon Champion, Novak Djokovic. Certainly, the World No. 1, Jannik Sinner, must have gone through a roller coaster of emotions himself. However, when the Italian came out victorious from an intense semi-final clash against his Serbian counterpart, he didn’t celebrate, but expressed his apology to the 38-year-old.

Soon after clinching a spot in the finals, Sinner walked towards the net to meet Djokovic. After a brief handshake, both players were seen embracing each other. During that heartfelt moment, the Italian acknowledged Djokovic’s grit to keep playing even after suffering from an injury.

Talking about the incident, Djokovic mentioned “He (Sinner) apologized for me feeling bad today.” However, the 38-year-old doesn’t believe the apology was necessary, “There’s nothing to apologize for from his side.”

Nonetheless, the Italian eased past the physically struggling Djokovic in a 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 semi-finals to reach his maiden Wimbledon Championship match. Praising Sinner for his performance, the Serbian stated, “Obviously he’s done very well for himself today, and for the last year and a half he’s been the best player in the world. He’s gonna have a chance to win his first Wimbledon title. I wished him luck, it’s gonna be his first final here and I’m sure he’s going to be super pumped.”

As Sinner enters the finals, he’ll now meet Alcaraz as his opponent. The pair met last month during the finals of Roland Garros, where the Italian lost three championship points against the Spaniard. However, this time, Sinner will look for his redemption in order to lift his maiden Wimbledon trophy against the 2025 Roland Garros winner. Talking about the adrenaline rush that the finals will bring, Novak Djokovic even added, “After the finals they played in Paris, I think the anticipation for this final is big. It’s amazing. They’re definitely several levels above everyone right now.”