Jannik Sinner Breaks Silence on Major Health Update Days Ahead of the Six Kings Slam

It has been over a week since Jannik Sinner’s abrupt exit from the Shanghai Masters, and fans have been waiting for answers. On October 5th, while facing Tallon Griekspoor in the third round, Sinner experienced severe cramping in his right thigh. Despite trying to push through, the cramps worsened, and by the third set, he was visibly limping and struggling to move. Ultimately, he retired with the score at 6-7(3), 7-5, 3-2. Naturally, speculation began immediately. With the Six Kings Slam coming up on October 15th, many wondered: would he even play for the remaining tournaments this year? Italy’s journalist Simone Eterno suggested he might sit out both Paris and the Davis Cup. Yet, until recently, Sinner had not confirmed anything himself.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Now, fans finally have clarity. A post shared by @giovannipelazzo on X revealed Sinner’s first update on his condition. In his own words, “I’ve taken two days off [after the cramps in Shanghai] and then we got back to work: I feel good physically and mentally, we’re ready here and for the upcoming tournaments, Vienna, Paris, Turin: hopefully we can finish the year on a high note.” It was brief but reassuring. While skipping Paris would mean going the entire year without an ATP 1000 title since Miami last year, Sinner seems determined to move forward rather than dwell on setbacks.

Looking ahead, Jannik Sinner appears focused and cautiously optimistic. “I’m happy, it’s the second consecutive year that I can play here, let’s see what the atmosphere will be like but I’m happy.” After Shanghai, he has the Vienna Open later this month and the ATP Finals in Turin starting November 9, giving him multiple opportunities to close the season on a strong note. Of course, tough opponents await, but Sinner’s immediate challenge comes in Riyadh, and it might be his toughest yet. “Certainly every year is different and has its own stories; there are very tough opponents, let’s see what I can do this year,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

His first hurdle is Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Six Kings Slam 2025 at the ANB Arena. “Tsitsipas? It’ll be a tough match, he serves very well and moves very well: I’ll try to play my best tennis and we’ll see what comes out of it,” Jannik Sinner added. With his health back on track and focus sharpened, he’s ready to step onto the court again. Yet Tsitsipas is far from the only obstacle standing in his way, making Riyadh.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jannik Sinner returns to defend his crown amid a star-studded line-up

Last year, Jannik Sinner stole the show at the inaugural Six Kings Slam. He beat Daniil Medvedev. Then Novak Djokovic. And then, Carlos Alcaraz. Big names. Big wins. This year? He’s back. Hungry. Ready to defend his crown. The prize? An extra $4.5 million for the reigning champ.

AD

$1.5 million each for everyone else. Not bad, right? Sinner starts his run against Stefanos Tsitsipas on Wednesday, October 15th. If he wins, he faces Djokovic on Thursday. Finals and the third-place match are on Saturday. Sounds exciting, but it won’t be easy.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Djokovic and Alcaraz, the two players with the most Grand Slam titles, get direct byes into the semi-finals, while Zverev and Fritz face off for the chance to challenge Alcaraz. And yet, questions about fitness hover over the top contenders. Djokovic appeared off during his Shanghai semi-final, possibly dealing with a hip issue, though he has remained tight-lipped. Alcaraz, recovering from an ankle injury sustained in Tokyo, managed to win the Japan Open but skipped Shanghai entirely.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tsitsipas hasn’t played in over four weeks, and both Zverev and Fritz exited Shanghai earlier than expected. With so many uncertainties, anyone could seize the trophy, but Jannik Sinner? He’s ready to prove that last year’s triumph was just the beginning.