Jannik Sinner Breaks Silence on US Open Security After Young Fan Tries to Steal His Belongings

Wouldn’t you love it if your favorite tennis star gave you their towel, or cap, or a signed ball? But when Jannik Sinner tried to gift a towel after his victory over Alexander Bublik, the gesture took a shocking turn. One fan went too far, reaching into the world No. 1’s bag, forcing security to step in. And when the dust settled, Sinner’s response to the incident left everyone talking. And he had a lot to say about the security at the 2025 US Open.

During the post-match press conference, a reporter pointed at the incident and wondered if such incidents ever got frustrating for the Italian. And if he had ever faced such unpleasant behavior in the past? Sinner claimed that it was the first time that someone had tried to unzip his bag and steal from him. He admitted that he had checked his bags right away to see if something was missing.

After all, players often keep their personal stuff, like phones, wallets, and more, instead of just rackets in their bags. But when the security stopped the fan’s actions in time, Jannik Sinner was truly impressed. He claimed, “I feel like the security is doing a great job. Especially on court, there are lots of security, and I believe this, especially at a big tournament to make.. amazing job.. to feel us safe… New things happen like this to make, they make great jobs.”

One question still remains. Is the number one ATP star upset about what happened following his straight-set win over Bublik? Well, not really! He announced, “It’s all fine.”

But this is not the only thing that has troubled the tennis community. Before the fan tried to steal from Sinner, a similar debacle got highlighted following the match between Kamil Majchrzak and Karen Khachanov. So, what really happened after Majchrzak’s win? And did things settle down after that? Let’s find out!

Before Jannik Sinner almost got robbed, an adult tried to steal a child’s gift

After claiming the win against Khachanov, Majchrzak threw a signed hat across the crowd to a kid cheering for her. But an adult man snatched it away, leaving the world in shock. It later turned out that the man was the CEO of a Polish paving company. And later, he stepped forward with an apology. He took full responsibility for his actions and claimed that it was never his intention to steal from a child.

Even the WTA star, Iga Swiatek, dismissed such behavior, claiming, “Sometimes, it’s strange when I try to give something to the kid and the adult grabs it, you know. Then I try to be like, come on, that’s not the point.” But what happened to Jannik Sinner has raised quite some concerns in the tennis world.

Even though the world number 1 commended the effectiveness of the security staff at the Grand Slam, calls to strengthen the security measures have begun spreading throughout the internet. Who knows, maybe we’ll see a few new rules regarding security in the future.

And while that happens, don't miss a beat from the ongoing 2025 US Open by visiting the EssentiallySports Live Blog!