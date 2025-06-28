Jannik Sinner Draws Inspiration From His Father as He Makes Bold Changes Ahead of Wimbledon

Jannik Sinner has always made it clear that his parents, especially his father Johann, have played a major role in shaping the man and player he is today. They never pushed him to chase a specific sport. They just let him figure it out himself. At 13, he chose tennis. And years later, at the very top of the sport, Sinner still looks to his parents for guidance. “I wish that everyone could have my parents because they always let me choose whatever I wanted to…,” he once said. Now, just two days before Wimbledon, Sinner has surprised the tennis world by making a bold move that echoes those early lessons.

Before we get into that, let’s understand something about the Italian. As fans may already know, Jannik Sinner parted ways with two key members of his team. According to reports by Sky Sports and Italian outlet Gazzetta, athletic trainer Marco Panichi and physiotherapist Ulises Badio are no longer with him. Neither was seen at his training session on Friday. Panichi and Badio both had worked with 24-time Grand Slam champ Novak Djokovic before joining Sinner’s team late in 2024. They came in to replace Umberto Ferrara and Giacomo Naldi, who were replaced because of the Italian tennis star’s doping ban.

Now, they’re also out. And the timing couldn’t be more dramatic as Wimbledon is just 2 days away. But for Sinner, this isn’t a rushed decision. In an interview, Sinner explained that the move was inspired by none other than his dad, Johann. The World No.1 said, “What do I look for in people I work with? First and foremost, trust — both with me and the team. I’m inspired by my dad, a chef: in a kitchen, harmony is essential. That’s how I want to build my team.”

Sinner knows Wimbledon is just around the corner, but he’s not shaken. Transitioning to the next phase of his career, he’s confident that the foundation he built is strong enough.“Right now, we haven’t planned to bring in any new staff. It’s not the right time. I understand the timing may seem odd, but we worked hard before, so I won’t suffer from this decision now,” he said.

The 3-time Grand Slam champion added, “Will these changes affect me? No. This was decided a while ago. We’ve achieved a lot together, but I wanted to try something new. Now I’m curious to see what happens in London these next two weeks.”

It’s a model that clearly means a lot to him. But as much as his dad has influenced his career, he’s not always there in person to witness the big moments. That was the case earlier this month in Paris.

Jannik Sinner reveals the reason his father missed the French Open final

At the French Open final, only Jannik Sinner’s mother was in the stands.

The Italian later revealed why Johann wasn’t there on June 8 for the five-hour thriller against Carlos Alcaraz. “He was at work,” Sinner said. Johann is a chef at a ski lodge restaurant in the Dolomites. There’s a chance he caught the match on TV, but that wasn’t confirmed.

Even so, Sinner made it clear how much their support matters. “The support from home is very important,” he said. “I don’t see them a lot now. But when I do, it’s a great time.” He left home at 14 and had to grow up quickly. He cooked for himself. He did his own laundry. But through the tough moments, he’s always leaned on his family. “I always try to stick together with them,” Sinner said, “because I know they can help me.”

And after that emotional loss in Paris, they were right there. The World No.1 said, “Yeah, I mean, my family, the people who know me, now they are helping me. It’s (about) giving at times, and sometimes you take something. And now it’s my time to take something from the close people I have. They would for sure be happy that I come back home (and be) with my family, with everyone. We are just a very simple family.”

Now, as Jannik Sinner steps onto Centre Court on Monday to face fellow Italian Luca Nardi, he’ll carry all of that with him. The pressure is high, but so is the inspiration. Will harmony in his kitchen of a team help him cook up something special at Wimbledon?