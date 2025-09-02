Jannik Sinner Draws $300K Backing as American Star Drake Makes a Bold US Open Prediction

This major season, Jannik Sinner has rarely looked fragile, yet for a fleeting moment in his US Open third-round clash, Denis Shapovalov had him wobbling, snatching the first set and racing to a 3-0 lead in the third. But Sinner, true to his name, roared back with iron resolve, taking three straight sets and then dismantling Alexander Bublik in the R16. Now, as the battle for New York’s crown intensifies, the Italian stands as the heavy favorite, and with none other than five-time Grammy titan Drake throwing his weight behind him, destiny feels even more charged with fire.

The No. 1 player in the ATP Rankings delivered a masterclass on Monday, dismantling 23rd seed Alexander Bublik with ruthless precision to storm into the US Open quarterfinals. A sensational Sinner allowed the free-spirited Kazakhstani just three games, sealing a 6-1, 6-1, 6-1 victory that felt more like a statement than a match. The scoreline not only underscored his dominance but also matched his most commanding Grand Slam triumph; earlier this year, he blasted past Jiri Lehecka 6-0, 6-1, 6-2 at Roland Garros.

Now, with his hard-court game sharpened to steel and his title defense burning brighter, the Italian looks almost untouchable. Every strike screams intent, every step carries purpose, and the storm he’s conjuring in New York has only gained more momentum with five-time Grammy icon Drake throwing his full support behind him. The stage is set, the energy is electric, and Sinner is writing his empire in bold strokes.

The Tennis Letter’s X page dropped raw footage that set the buzz ablaze. Drake just placed a $300K bet on Jannik Sinner to win the US Open. The post read, “Drake just placed a $300K bet on Jannik Sinner to win the US Open,” alongside a screenshot flashing odds of 1.69. If the Italian delivers, the rapper’s gamble transforms into a thunderous $507K payout, with high stakes riding on Sinner’s shoulders.

And guess what? This isn’t Drake’s first roll of the dice on Jannik Sinner. Back in January, the Canadian superstar dropped a staggering $250,000 on the Australian Open final between Sinner and Alexander Zverev. He banked big, too, when Sinner sealed victory. Drake’s faith was rewarded with a payout of $345,000, netting him a cool $95,000 from a match where the Italian was the clear favorite.

But the story doesn’t end there. Drake’s betting trail in tennis has been as fiery as his music career. Last year, he threw down $210,000 on Taylor Fritz to topple Sinner at the US Open. It was a gamble that didn’t go his way, as Fritz fell short. Yet had the American pulled off the upset, the rapper would have walked away with a jaw-dropping $808,000.

The rapper’s wagers prove one thing: he’s never shy when it comes to backing his instincts, win or lose. And now, with another massive stake on the line, Drake’s spotlight is once again locked on the Italian prodigy.

As Drake places his faith in Sinner, the Italian is chasing history himself. With three Slams in sight this season, the path looks daunting, especially with an all-Italian quarterfinal looming large.

Jannik Sinner shares thoughts on quarterfinal clash with compatriot

Alexander Bublik stepped onto Arthur Ashe Stadium boasting an untouched serve through three rounds, but Jannik Sinner shattered that streak instantly. The World No. 1 broke twice in the opening games, seizing control with ruthless efficiency and refusing to let go. In just one hour and 21 minutes, Sinner stormed past the 23rd seed, dismantling his serve eight times while facing a lone break point himself. The statement win was also the second-shortest completed men’s singles match of the tournament.

After the battle, Sinner reflected on their history and the dynamic of their clash. “We know each other very well. We had some tough battles, especially this year, so we know each other a little bit better now how we play,” he said. He acknowledged Bublik’s fatigue from a grueling five-setter in the previous round and admitted, “Today he didn’t serve as good as he usually serves, so I broke him very early in every set, which then gave me the confidence to serve a little bit better.”

Now, history beckons. For the first time ever, the US Open will witness an all-Italian men’s singles quarterfinal as Sinner faces 10th seed Lorenzo Musetti. Carrying a 2-0 H2H advantage, the top seed knows the battle ahead will be about more than rankings.

Sinner praised his compatriot with measured respect. “It’s great to see. Italian tennis is in great form now. We have so many players, so many different game styles,” he said. “Lorenzo is maybe one of the biggest talents we have in our sport, so I’m looking forward for this one. From an Italian point of view it’s great to have for sure one Italian player in the semis.”

With Sinner’s blistering momentum and Musetti’s flair for drama, the stage is set for a showdown of fire and finesse. Will the No. 1 march through with ruthless precision, or can Musetti script the twist Italy never saw coming?

Share your take below, and for more real-time sparks from Flushing Meadows, head to the EssentiallySports live blog.