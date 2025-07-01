Jannik Sinner Earns Strong Wimbledon Backing as Coach Reflects on Missed ‘Slam’ Opportunity

After witnessing the epic rivalry between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner at the 2025 French Open final, Alexander Bublik admitted, “They (Alcaraz and Sinner) are just on another dimension.” Even Jack Draper admitted that these two have really set the bar for the next group of players who are kind of following in their footsteps. But how high have they set their bars for themselves? According to Chris Evert, their rivalry reminds her of herself and Martina Navratilova, while for Andy Roddick, ‘Sincaraz’ reminds him of the ‘Big 3’ days!

Amid all the buzz surrounding their rivalry after their epic battle at Roland Garros, both of them have already set their sights on the third major tournament of the season. After a few nervy moments in his first round match, Carlos Alcaraz defeated Italy’s Fabio Fognini in a five-set thriller, while Jannik Sinner has also got off to an impressive start in his first round match against Luca Nardi. There’s a lot at stake for these two in this tournament. For example, Alcaraz will be aiming to defend his title for the third time in a row. If he manages to win the title this year, then he’d be going into the elite club featuring Bjorn Borg and Steffi Graf as the next player to complete the French Open-Wimbledon double in consecutive years.

He has already become the sixth ATP player in the Open Era to win both majors in the same year. Can Alcaraz now add yet another feather to his cap? Time will tell! But on the other side, if Jannik Sinner reaches a maiden Wimbledon final this season, he’ll become the first player born in 2000 or later to appear in the final of all four Grand Slam tournaments. Will that take him over Jannik Sinner in the Rankings?

Now, coming to Sinner’s chances of succeeding at the 2025 Wimbledon, recently, two members of his team, Marco Panichi and Ulises Badio, left his team. But amid all these, his coach, Darren Cahill, shared his thoughts about his player in an interview with ESPN.

Jannik Sinner didn’t have a great start to his grass swing as he went down to Alexander Bublik in the R16 of the Terra Wortmann Open. But according to Cahill, “He (Sinner) has had his best week of practice on grass that he’s ever had. He is rejuvenated, he is fresh, mentally he looks good. The first couple of matches will be interesting. He has to get his teeth into the tournament but I think if he can get through the first couple of matches he will be completely fine. He knows that he has got 10 or 12 years at the top of the game if he continues to work the way he is working.“

Jannik Sinner has faced Carlos Alcaraz twelve times in his career as of now, but he has managed to win only four times. Further analyzing his rivalry with the Spaniard, Darren Cahill added, “He knows he is going to have a lot more chances against Carlos Alcaraz in the finals. They will play a lot of big matches, and he will get his wins. The fact also that had he won that tournament we would be competing here for the Sinner slam. He would have had three in a row. So he knows he is around the mark, he is improving all the time on grass. So mentally he has great self-awareness and great perspective of where he is in the game and what he has done to get himself into this position. He takes everything with a grain of salt.”

We saw how devastated Jannik Sinner was after his defeat in the Roland Garros final, but according to Cahill, the 23-year-old has realized what he did over there was amazing, and it didn’t quite come out the way he wanted it to come out, but he will definitely get another chance. What are Sinner’s chances of winning the title this year, and how can she get the better of Alcaraz on grass?

Analyzing Jannik Sinner’s chances at the 2025 Wimbledon

Jannik Sinner’s best record at Wimbledon was reaching the semifinals in 2023. Can he sneak into the finals this year? Well, if we take a look at his draw this season, now that he is already close to securing a victory against Nardi in the first round, his next opponent will be Australia’s Aleksandar Vukic. If Sinner wins that match, he may face Denis Shapovalov in the third round, and following that comes a possible encounter with America’s Tommy Paul. Winning that match will probably set up a clash with yet another American, Ben Shelton, in the QF.

If Jannik Sinner overcomes all these hurdles, he may have to face home favorite Jack Draper in the SF before crossing paths with his fierce rival, Carlos Alcaraz, in the final. Both Sinner and Alcaraz are the favorites in this tournament, but who has the real edge? According to the 2022 Wimbledon finalist, Nick Kyrgios, “I would say Alcaraz would be the favourite to win Wimbledon. I saw a stat today that he has won four tournaments on grass, and he has only lost three matches on the surface ever. I think he would be the favourite.” Kyrgios claimed Alcaraz has a blend of Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic in his game.

But how can Jannik Sinner find success against the Spaniard on this surface? According to Roger Federer’s ex-coach, Ivan Ljubicic, “He [Jannik Sinner] has to make him defend, put him under pressure.” Having said that, he also added, “There’s no need to let [Carlos] Alcaraz get too excited because he’s shown that, when he takes control of the game, he does what he wants. He can be unplayable.”

Ljubicic believes that grass is a surface on which, if a player likes to have everything under control, he/she becomes less comfortable. Considering all these predictions and advice surrounding these two superstars, who do you think has a better chance of winning the title this year?