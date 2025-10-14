Jannik Sinner Finally Speaks Out Following Unfortunate Shanghai Withdrawal: “The Mistake Was Mine”

Jannik Sinner had tried everything. Two and a half hours under Shanghai’s stadium lights. Even near midnight, the humidity was unbearable. By the final 20 minutes of his third-round match against Tallon Griekspoor, Sinner was cramping, gasping, and clearly in pain. Could he keep going? Eventually, he could barely walk. Midway through the final set, the 24-year-old hobbled to his chair, using his racket as a crutch, and ended the match.

Two weeks later, Sinner finally spoke. A fan page, @sinnertimes, shared a post on X revealing his words: “The cramps in Shanghai? I think they were due to a mental factor. I talked with my team — from that point of view I wasn’t perfect, but now everything’s fine. The mistake was mine: the heat and humidity got me down. You learn from these things — cramps can happen, and I was one of many to suffer from them.”

Mental strain. Pressure. Extreme conditions. Take your pick. He was not alone. Terence Atmane and Hamad Medjedovic retired because of the heat. Francisco Comesaña nearly collapsed mid-match. Novak Djokovic even vomited on court in back-to-back games. The heat was brutal. Everyone was struggling. But for Sinner, a number of factors collided, and the outcome was apparent.

He had less than 72 hours between the victory at the China Open in Beijing and his debut in Shanghai. There was very little time to recover, and the weather in Shanghai was more than 30°C with a humidity of over 80 percent. These circumstances contribute to physical and psychological stress.

After being suspended earlier this year, Jannik Sinner has a busy schedule ahead. Having completed his Asian swing, he will move to Saudi Arabia on 15th October to defend his title in the second edition of the Six Kings Slam exhibition event.

However, it’s not going to be easy, since the game is loaded with stars, including his rival, Carlos Alcaraz. And now that he is physically fit, can he defend his Six Kings Slam title?

Jannik Sinner’s no-bye battle

Some thought Jannik Sinner was done for the year after his withdrawal in Shanghai. Fans speculated, headlines questioned, and doubts loomed over his fitness and form. But here he is, ready to prove them wrong. Jannik Sinner will be one of only three players competing in both editions of the Six Kings Slam. Unlike the other two, he does not get a first-round bye

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic, the players with the most Grand Slam titles, move straight to the semis, but Sinner starts from round one. Last year’s champion attacks every match, hungry, focused, and determined to keep his crown.

Last year, Sinner stole the show in Riyadh, defeating Daniil Medvedev, Novak Djokovic, and Carlos Alcaraz. This year, he opens against Stefanos Tsitsipas. “It will be a difficult match. He serves very well and moves very well. I will try to play my best tennis and see what comes of it,” Sinner said. Should he win, he will face a possible collision with Djokovic. It is a star-studded field, and everything is uncertain. Djokovic is possibly dealing with a hip problem, Alcaraz made a comeback after an ankle injury, Tsitsipas has not played in four weeks, and both Zverev and Fritz withdrew early in Shanghai.

Nonetheless, Jannik Sinner does not lose hope. “I feel good physically and mentally. We are ready here and for the next tournaments – Vienna, Paris, Turin – and we hope to finish the year on a high note,” he said. There is a lot to lose: the champion will receive $4.5 million, whereas the others will have $1.5 million. However, with Sinner, it is not just about the prize. It is about showing that Shanghai was only a minor setback.