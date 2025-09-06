Jannik Sinner and Laila Hasanovic’s Relationship Almost Confirmed at US Open After Monaco Shop Owner’s Revelation

The speculations have been making rounds on the internet for months now on whether Jannik Sinner, the World No.1 currently facing Felix Auger-Aliassime in the US Open semifinal, is in a relationship. Remember how, just few days ago, popular fashion model Brooks Nader was asked on Jimmy Kimmel Live whether she’s having a special bond with the Italian ATP pro? “Is this, like, an interrogation? I’m so scared right now,” she initially responded before clarifying that it’s not Sinner who she’s dating currently. But guess what? The beans may have just been spilled on the Italian’s new ‘special someone’ by someone you’d least expect to do so.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The early rumors of Sinner and Danish model Laila Hasanovic‘s relationship popped up online back in July during Wimbledon. It’s because she was spotted frequently vising several matches at the grass major, including Sinner’s early round encounters. She even took pictures from the stands. Now guess what? Hasanovic’s currently present in the stands for Sinner’s US Open semifinal match against Aliassime. Well that may confirm their relationship status. Still in doubt? Well, here comes another potential proof…

Going by an account shared by a gelato shop owner in Monte Carlo, Monaco, it seems Hasanovic’s Sinner’s newest girlfriend, as reported by Corriere Della Sport. It appears the rumored couple keep visiting the shop frequently and its owners Roberto and Nicoletta Stampfl have confirmed while referring to Hasanovic as the “girlfriend.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For the uninitiated, Hasanovic was previously linked to Mick Schumacher (F1 legend Michael Schumacher’s son). On the other hand, the four-time slam winner was previously dating Russian WTA star Anna Kalinskaya. However, the two allegedly broke up last season owing to unconfirmed reasons. But the main aspect regarding their rumored breakup was Sinner’s controversial media interaction last August. While he was dating Kalinskaya, the Italian was asked whether his relationship influenced his performance in any way. Speaking to Esquire, he replied, “Having a girlfriend is something that either makes you feel good or makes you feel bad. I want it to be something that feels very natural.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Later, Sinner’s response was met with heavy backlash from fans who urged Kalinskaya to break up. Soon, it was observed by many on social media that both of them had stopped following each other on Instagram.

Now that the beans have been spilled on Sinner’s current partner, perhaps it’s time to focus back on tennis. Speaking of his campaign in New York, a lot’s on stake right now for the four-time slam winner.

AD

Jannik Sinner looks to defend US Open and his No.1 crown

If you thought Jannik Sinner would have it easy in the semis against the Canadian ATP pro, think again. While the Italian breezed past the first set easily, Aliassime shocked him by leveling the fight in the second. Fortunately, Sinner managed to come back and won the third set. Currently, he’s 2-1 ahead in the five-set encounter.

This semifinal is really crucial for him to capture and make his way into the summit clash. Not just to defend his title from last year but also to keep his No.1 position intact. Simply because Carlos Alcaraz is on the brink of reclaiming the top spot once again.

After besting Djokovic in the first semifinal, the Spaniard has entered his third slam final (seventh of his career) of the season. He’s waiting for the winner between Sinner and Aliassime.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

If Sinner wants to stay as the No.1, the equation is pretty simple for him. He needs to win the ongoing fight against the Canadian, enter the final and then beat Alcaraz. In case he loses the semifinal or even the final against his arch rival on Saturday, he will lose the throne. Now the question remains: will the Italian manage to stay the king of New York and the ATP rankings?

For the latest updates on all the action from New York, don’t forget to follow our live US Open blog.