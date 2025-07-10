Who Is Jannik Sinner’s Rumored Girlfriend, Laila Hasanovic? Meet the Model Turning Heads at Wimbledon

If you thought Ben Shelton‘s girlfriend and soccer star Trinity Rodman were the only one making waves at Wimbledon for nearly two weeks, think again. While Rodman may have attracted the majority of attention, a mysterious figure has quietly escaped the limelight. It seems like she might have a connection with Shelton’s quarterfinal opponent and World No.1 Jannik Sinner. The Italian and three-time slam champion continued his dream run at the grass major on Wednesday, besting the American ATP pro in straight sets. But more than his match result, Sinner’s private life has become an intriguing topic lately. Why so? Ever since he had an alleged break-up with Russian WTA star Anna Kalinskaya in late 2024 season, there have been speculations over his new girlfriend. Seems like her identity has been revealed now.

Who is Jannik Sinner currently linked with?

According to latest rumors, the three-time slam winner Jannik Sinner might be in a relationship with Laila Hasanovic. In fact, it’s been claimed that Sinner has been involved with her for past few weeks now. Well, Hasanovic has been spotted, very frequently, at the ongoing Wimbledon Championships in London. In fact, she has also attended Sinner’s matches while taking his pictures from the stands. Before this, Hasanovic was linked with Mick Schumacher (F1 legend Michael Schumacher’s son). But it seems she’s moved on from that relationship.

On the other hand, Sinner was previously linked with Anna Kalinskaya. However, the two allegedly broke up due to unconfirmed reasons last season. The most crucial aspect regarding their rumored breakup has been Sinner’s controversial interaction with an outlet last August. While he was dating Kalinskaya, he was asked if his relationship had an effect on his performance. Speaking to Esquire, the Italian responded, “Having a girlfriend is something that either makes you feel good or makes you feel bad. I want it to be something that feels very natural.”

His answer was met with heavy criticism with fans urging Kalinskaya to part ways. Later, various rumors emerged indicating the two were taking time away from each other to understand their relationship better. The speculations about their breakup got heated when it was observed that they stopped following each other on Instagram.

Eventually, whispers of a breakup caught fire after Kalinskaya opted to have a vacation in Miami in late 2024. During the same period, Sinner won the title of ATP Finals in Turin. But to everyone’s surprise, Kalinskaya didn’t even mention him once on social media, let alone share a congratulatory post or message. Since then, there’s been radio silence from the two on their bond, resulting in strong speculations of a possible, and permanent, end to their relationship.

Who is Laila Hasanovic? New rumored romance seen at Wimbledon

Laila Hasanovic is a social media influencer and model from Denmark. Born in November 2000, she’s got a huge following on her Instagram handle where she keeps posting updates from her daily routine. As of this writing, she’s got over 350,000 Instagram followers. More importantly, she’s been involved in sports, too, on a frequent basis and tennis happens to be her new interest.

The Danish model’s craze for Wimbledon and a possible connection with Sinner may have become evident from her recent post. On July 3, she shared several pictures from the stands at the grass major, while flaunting Swedish brand J. Lindeberg’s outfit. Interestingly, Sinner had his second match on that same day on the Centre Court.

Sinner’s clarification on relationship status

When it comes to Jannik Sinner himself, the three-time slam winner has denied linkup rumors lately. Back in May, during a press conference, he revealed, “There’s a lot of attention,” citing growing eyeballs on his private life. Back then, online chatter escalated about his alleged connection with another model Laura Leito. But Sinner had a clarification. “Also, off the court, I was surprised to see some pictures, which, nothing serious,” he added.

According to the Italian, “I’m not in a relationship!” with anyone at the moment, if one has to go by his response from two months ago. So what can be inferred from the recent rumors? While the Italian hasn’t come up with an official update on Hasanovic – the same way he spoke in relation to Leito – it’s too early to make assumptions. But until he shares an update, speculations are expected to heat up even more.

Also, it will be interesting to see whether Hasanovic will attend Sinner’s semifinal encounter on Friday against Novak Djokovic. If she does, things may get a little interesting. What do you think? Let us know in the comments below. And don’t forget to follow the Championships in real-time with EssentiallySports’ Live Blog updates.