Jannik Sinner on Cincinnati Open Conditions as He Marches Into Semi-Finals

Jannik Sinner took almost a month-long break after his incredible title triumph at Wimbledon. “The body and mind need to recover and need to understand what happened,” he had explained. He came into the Cincinnati Open rejuvenated and started right from where he had left off at SW19. In his first match in Ohio, he took down Daniel Elahi Galan comfortably, and then in the second match, he secured yet another straight-sets victory against Gabriel Diallo. However, he was far from happy with his service game.

Having hit only 6 aces and committed double faults, the Italian headed to a practice court at 10 pm and hit about 100 serves. The result? In the very next match against Adrian Mannarino, he improved his numbers to 12 aces and just 2 double faults. “I felt like today I was serving very well,” Sinner said after the match. Having said that, he also spoke about how challenging it is to play in Cincinnati, where weather conditions change rapidly. Up next was the Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime in the QF, against whom Sinner had a 0-2 record. Speaking about the challenge, Sinner admitted that it was going to be a “very difficult” match, but at the same time, he said he was ready to “raise” his level of play. And guess what? He did.

Jannik Sinner took just 71 minutes to beat Felix Auger-Aliassime by 6-0,6-2. With the win, Sinner has now become the fifth male player in this century to have 25+ consecutive hard-court wins. Following the match, in his on-court interview, the Italian was asked how working on “small details” in between matches has helped him gain overall confidence. Sinner explained: “Yeah… The first rounds are never easy because you have to get used to the conditions and situation on court. After a few matches, you know where you have to work on. It’s natural that we players feel better day after day. I’m very happy about that. Today I felt great on court. I think we saw that. But every day is gonna be different. I have to be very careful. Tomorrow is a day off. We try to have good reps in. Then we see what I can do in the semis.“

Jannik Sinner is yet to drop a set in the 2025 Cincinnati Open. He claimed his quickest win (59 minutes) of the 2025 season in the first round, and he was very close to matching that in the QF match as well. The Canadian never really looked comfortable in the duel, committing 13 unforced errors against the Italian. With this win, Sinner will now play either Holger Rune or the ‘Giant-Slayer’ Terence Atmane (already defeated the likes of Flavio Cobolli, Joao Fonseca, and Taylor Fritz in the previous rounds) in the semis. What else did Sinner say after the match?

Jannik Sinner unveils the secret to success in this challenging matchup

Jannik Sinner had previously met Felix Auger-Aliassime in the R16 of the 2022 Cincinnati Open. During that time, the Canadian had defeated him in a three-set thriller. But this time, Sinner looked well prepared. While sharing his thoughts about this match, he added, “I felt that I was returning very well today.” Sinner won 80% of points on Felix Auger-Aliassime’s second serve. “I think that was the key point, which gave me the confidence to serve well. I had a small drop in the second set when he broke me. It could have been a small change, but I am happy I broke him back quite early,” said the world No. 1.

Having said that, he yet again spoke about how difficult it is to face someone like Felix Auger-Aliassime. “He is a very difficult opponent because he serves well, he moves well. Physically in incredible shape and hits the forehand very well. But we prepared in the best way, also tactically and I felt like today I was playing some great tennis,” Sinner explained.

Time will tell if Jannik Sinner can retain his crown in Cincy or not, but his performance in this tournament has already drawn praise from his opponents. After his R16 match against Adrian Mannarino, the Frenchman gave an interview with L’Equipe. During that interview, he spoke about why it’s so difficult to play against someone like Sinner.

“He is in another dimension now, so clutch on every important point. He relentlessly puts you under pressure. Even when he somehow misses points, he never gives you the impression you can be in control of the match,” said Mannarino.

If Sinner manages to defend his title in Cincinnati, this will definitely boost his confidence heading into the US Open. Sinner has now secured his ninth consecutive win in Ciny! Who do you think can stop Jannik Sinner’s incredible run at the Cincinnati Open?