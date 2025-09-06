Jannik Sinner Issues Injury Update as Carlos Alcaraz Looms Following Historic US Open Win

Aged 24 years and 8 days, Jannik Sinner, after defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime in the US Open semifinal, became the youngest player in the Open Era to reach all four men’s singles events at the Grand Slams. The other names on the list? Rod Laver, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic. But wait, how can we forget about the medical timeout that Sinner had to take after losing the second set?

During the post-match on-court interview, the journalist asked Jannik Sinner to reflect on his injury timeout and his feelings about getting to fight Alcaraz once again. While most of us expressed concern as Sinner had a physiotherapist look at the left side of his abdomen, the Italian ensured to save our worries with a revelation. He claimed, “It’s nothing too bad. I served after… always a little faster again. So, I don’t know. It’s nothing, nothing serious.”

Like many claimed on social media, it seemed like the medical timeout was a precaution. And with that, he assured that there won’t be any excuses in the match against Alcaraz. The duo even faced off inside the gym. Nevertheless, Sinner seemed pretty content. He said, “I’m very happy. I would’ve felt completely different. So, there are no excuses. Sunday, it’s a very special day. It’s a very amazing, amazing final again. So, let’s see what’s coming.”

This is a developing story…