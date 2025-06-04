Jannik Sinner Leaves Fan in Tears After Bageling a Win Against Alexander Bublik

We still remember that day down under. Novak Djokovic was in the finals of the Australian Open, and against him was a young Italian upstart. Everyone knows how that story turned out, right? Jannik Sinner knows what it is like to make history, and he was going up against a player who had made history for Kazakhstan at the French Open. But that doesn’t mean Sinner went easy. He outclassed the Kazakhstani tennis star, Alexander Bublik, by 6-1,7-5,6-0 in the QF. Following this victory, he has not only equaled his best Roland Garros result but he has now also become the first Italian man in history to reach six major SFs. However, following this comfortable victory, Sinner was spotted gifting a little fan a dream-come-true moment at the Court Philippe-Chatrier. What did the Italian superstar do, though, to make the day for his fans?

Well, shortly after defeating Alexander Bublik in this match, Jannik Sinner handed his towel to a little girl who was present there in the stands. After receiving that towel from the world’s number-one tennis player, she became a bit emotional and couldn’t stop her tears from rolling down her cheeks. Was it the first time we’ve seen this heartwarming moment of fan interaction during Jannik Sinner’s match, though?

Last year, even after his win against Gael Monfils in Rotterdam, Jannik Sinner was spotted signing an autograph for a young fan and interacting with him in Italian. Later on, he even took photographs with the child with a broad smile, and the young boy looked absolutely thrilled while posing for pictures with the Italian star. Sinner had even interacted with the child’s parents, exchanging greetings in Italian.

Now, coming back to Paris, with this win, Jannik Sinner has now taken his win-loss record to 17-1. He will now join his compatriot Lorenzo Musetti in the last four. Interestingly, this will be the first time in the Open Era that two Italian men have reached the SF of the same major tournament since 1960. Can Jannik Sinner clinch his first major title on the Parisian clay? Time will tell!

Well, even before the start of this match, Jannik Sinner’s opponent, Alexander Bublik, was spotted reflecting on his worries surrounding this mega duel. In a light-hearted statement, Bublik said, “To be fair, the guy is a robot. What do you expect of me? No chance I will win a set. I made good money this week and booked a flight to America. Boobie needs a vacation. I have always wanted to see the Grand Canyon.” His predictions came right, but what did Sinner say after this emphatic victory?

Despite a dominating victory, Jannik Sinner shares kind words for Alexander Bublik

It took Jannik Sinner just 1 hour and 48 minutes to seal the deal against the Kazakhstani. The world number one now has a 19-match winning streak at the major tournaments. What did he say exactly after this match? Well, following this emphatic victory, Sinner has now taken their H2H record to 4-1.

According to his latest statements, “We played a couple times already, so you know a little bit what to expect. But in another way, with him, you never know what is happening. He deserved to be in the quarter-finals, he beat very tough opponents. I tried to stay focused from my side of the court and play as solid as possible as he can have some ups and downs. I am trying to serve very well in important moments, which I have done.”

Jannik Sinner further added, “Against this kind of player, you have to be consistent because if you make a lot of mistakes, it is a game where if we both serve very well, there is already not so many rallies. I tried to get a rhythm with the rallies. I am very happy and happy with how I arrived in the semi-finals. Semi-finals in Grand Slams are very special, so I am looking forward to it.“

Next up for him will be either the three-time champion, Novak Djokovic, or last year’s finalist, Alexander Zverev. Jannik Sinner is yet to drop a set at the 2025 French Open. What is the key to success for Jannik Sinner at Roland Garros this year?

Well, according to American legend, John McEnroe, “To me, in a way, [his ban] was like, dare I say, a blessing in disguise. Because there was a lot going on, obviously, the suspension, we were like ‘Is it gonna happen? Is it not?’ Then he was exonerated, then he wasn’t. Then he accepted this three-month ban. He had won his second major, but to me, the good part was that he had a chance to sort of regroup get away from it, you know, and maybe ’cause I was unaware that this was even happening, so that must have been a lot of stress on him.“

McEnroe believes that Jannik Sinner needed a break after the AO, and this is one of the key reasons, according to him, behind the Italian’s incredible run. Do you agree with this? Share your thoughts in the comment box.