Jannik Sinner Makes Bold US Open Move With Trainer Involved in Doping Ban Turmoil

Earlier this month, Jannik Sinner became a four-time slam champion and lifted his maiden Gentlemen’s Trophy on the Centre Court after besting Carlos Alcaraz. It was undoubtedly the biggest news in the world of tennis and probably still is for all of Sinner’s hardcore fans. But the attention could shift to a rather difficult chapter in his life. One that Sinner managed to forget and sweep aside with his triumph at the grass major.

According to a report by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Sinner has brought back his trainer Umberto Ferrara “with immediate effect”. For the uninitiated, the Italian had parted ways with Ferrara, alongside former physiotherapist Giacomo Naldi, last year following the doping controversy. He had been found positive twice for banned substance Clostebol. Later, however, the ITIA found out through an independent panel’s investigation that he had “no fault or negligence”.

Earlier this year, WADA closed out the case by having Sinner agree to accept a three-month suspension. Eventually, he made his comeback in May at the Italian Open. The agency had confirmed that he “did not intend to cheat, and that his exposure to clostebol did not provide any performance-enhancing benefit and took place without his knowledge as the result of negligence of members of his entourage.” But the ban was still imposed given the fact that “an athlete bears responsibility for the entourage’s negligence”.

While Ferrara has made a return to Sinner’s camp, there’s no update on Naldi. He was the one who who had applied an over-the-counter spray on his finger’s wound before giving massage to the World No.1. The spray apparently contained Clostebol, and that’s how it entered Sinner’s system.

When he fired Ferrara and Naldi last year in August, ahead of the 2024 US Open, Sinner mentioned that he had no confidence in them anymore. “They have been a huge part of my career. We worked together for two years. We made an incredible job, bringing a lot of success and then having a great team behind me,” reported Sky Sports last August. He underlined, “Now, because of these mistakes, I’m not feeling that confident to continue with them.”

Now, it seems he’s revisited his stance, at least in the case of Ferrara. But the question still remains: why now? Well, the answer is quite simple to say the least.

Real reason revealed behind Jannik Sinner’s ‘U-turn’ on Ferrara

Following the massive update, Jannik Sinner’s team shared the major reason behind bringing back Umberto Ferrara. “The decision has been made in alignment with Jannik’s management team as part of ongoing preparations for upcoming tournaments, including the Cincinnati Open and U.S. Open,” reported Reuters on July 23.

The statement added, “Umberto has played an important role in Jannik’s development to date, and his return reflects a renewed focus on continuity and performance at the highest level.”

Sinner returned to on-court action in Rome at his home event two months ago. However, Alcaraz ruined his comeback by denying him the trophy in the summit clash. Later, he defended his French Open title as well, last month, by overcoming Sinner’s challenge at Court Philippe-Chatrier. But few weeks back, the Italian took his sweet revenge and spoiled Alcaraz’s dream of a Wimbledon three-peat and a Double Channel slam (Roland Garros and Gentlemen’s Trophy) in two-straight seasons.

After moving away from Ferrara and Naldi last season, Sinner had hired trainer Marco Panichi and Ulises Badio as the physiotherapist. But he parted ways with them just ahead of the 2025 Wimbledon. Now with Ferrara back in the camp, it will be intriguing to see who comes in as the new physio ahead of the US Open next month.

As of now, the four-time slam winner’s not going to compete in any event. He recently withdrew from the 1000 Masters event in Toronto. The Italian will resume playing at the Cincinnati Masters to prepare before defending his title in New York. What are your thoughts on Sinner’s shocking move regarding Ferrara? Let us know in the comments below.