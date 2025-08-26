Jannik Sinner Makes Cheeky Admission on Carlos Alcaraz’s Bold US Open Haircut

For many fans, the budding rivalry between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz just might be the thing that defines the modern era of men’s tennis. As of now, the Spanish national holds the edge in their scintillating contest with his nine wins against Sinner’s five. But the 24-year-old seems to think that even off the court, his younger comrade holds some advantage over the former.

Despite their on-court feud, both the Italian and Spaniard also share a sense of mutual respect. “I think the respect we have puts us in a position that we have a really good relationship,” admitted Alcaraz in 2024, after defeating his biggest adversary in the China Cup. And now, talking about things completely unrelated to tennis, Sinner once again admitted how he knows that Alcaraz can almost never go wrong.

Carlos’ new haircut for the US Open has been turning a lot of heads. The 5x Grand Slam winner started things off in the Big Apple with a thunderous 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 win over the USA’s Reilly Opelka, but it was the former’s buzzcut that was the talk of the town on the first day of the tournament. In his own post-match presser, following his win over Vit Kopriva, Sinner also weighed in on the debate. When asked if he’d like to take a page from Alcaraz’s book and get himself a similar haircut, Jannik flatly answered, “No,” with a chuckle.

