Jannik Sinner Makes Nervous Royal Admission After Kate Middleton Moment: “I Didn’t Know”

Wimbledon reached its roaring finale, and Jannik Sinner stood tall at center stage. The Italian powerhouse finally broke the curse, defeating his longtime kryptonite Carlos Alcaraz in four ferocious sets to claim his first Wimbledon crown. Just days earlier, Sinner stared down disaster, two sets down in the quarters before Grigor Dimitrov’s injury handed him a lifeline. Destiny answered! But even victory couldn’t prepare him for the Royal Box. With triumph secured and royalty watching, Sinner shyly confessed to panicking in front of Kate Middleton, admitting he felt nervous around Prince George and Princess Charlotte. And what did he say?

The world No. 1 etched his name into Wimbledon history on Sunday, becoming the first Italian ever to win a singles title at the All England Club. Jannik Sinner avenged his French Open heartbreak in style, toppling defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in four intense sets and delivering a performance carved in grit, glory, and raw vengeance.

High above, the Royal Box watched in regal awe. Prince William, Princess Catherine, and their children, 11-year-old George and 10-year-old Charlotte, witnessed the coronation of a new grass-court king. After the final, Sinner made his way to the royals, signing tennis balls for the young royals and sharing a surreal moment he would never forget.

“In the beginning, I didn’t know what to say,” Sinner admitted in the post-match press conference. “It’s difficult to understand, you know, how you can talk. I always try to talk very natural. I asked the kids if they play tennis and asked them what kind of rackets they play with, these kind of things. It was amazing. I believe for us tennis players, it’s so nice to have them watching us because it makes it even more special. You see how much they care about tennis and the sport itself. It’s very prestigious.”

