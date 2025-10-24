Jannik Sinner Risks Losing All National Honors After Davis Cup Exit

Though Jannik Sinner withdrew from Italy’s 2025 Davis Cup campaign, they have a strong team, which includes Lorenzo Musetti, Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli, Andrea Vavassori, and Simone Bolelli. Yet, the fact that one of their best stepped back didn’t sit well. Even Italian Davis Cup icon Nicola Pietrangeli was disappointed. “It’s a real slap in the face for Italian sport,” he opined. But it doesn’t end there.

Sinner’s troubles seem to escalate. The Codacons (Coordinator of Associations for the Defense of the Environment and the Rights of Users and Consumers) has urged Sinner’s national honors to be revoked. The association scrutinized Sinner. “Sinner’s decision to forgo playing in the Davis Cup represents a slap in the face to Italy, to Italians, and to millions of passionate tennis fans,” the association explained.

“Every athlete has the right to decide their own career and to put other interests, including financial ones, ahead of those of the country they represent, but such a decision must be pursued consistently. One cannot represent Italy worldwide when it comes to withdrawing official honors, only to then make sporting decisions that go in the exact opposite direction.

“For this reason, and following Sinner’s decision not to participate in the Davis Cup, we are calling for the withdrawal of all honors and the revocation of the institutional recognitions awarded to the tennis player, from his appointment as “Ambassador of Sports Diplomacy” by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the Golden Collar for Sporting Merit by the Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI), and even honorary citizenship by the City of Turin.”

The 24-year-old had received numerous accolades after becoming a four-time major winner and the first Italian to hold the ATP No. 1 ranking.

He was honored as the Ambassador of Sports Diplomacy by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He also received the Golden Collar of Sporting Merit from the Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI).

Not to forget his honorary citizenship for the City of Turin.

He, however, risks losing them.

“If Sinner dedicated less time to shooting commercials for any product, perhaps he would have the opportunity to better represent his country both in sport and outside of sport,” Codacons further wrote in the statement.

Regardless, this isn’t the first time he has been in such a situation. The Italian tennis player was previously criticized for not representing his country during the 2023 Davis Cup and the 2024 Paris Olympics. Plus, since he grew up in the German-speaking autonomous region of Alto Adige in northern Italy, he has faced an underlying sentiment that he isn’t fully Italian.

All that said, Sinner also found some comfort in Adriano Panatta (who led Italy to its only other Davis Cup triumph in 1976). After Sinner was criticized for withdrawing from the 2025 Davis Cup, Panatta defended the player. He said that the landscape has evolved today and that team competition is not considered as important as it was earlier.

But what did Sinner have to say about the situation? After seeing the backlash over his decision, he came forward to clear his stance.

Jannik Sinner reveals the reason for skipping Davis Cup

Jannik Sinner is competing at the Vienna Open this week. Ahead of the ATP Finals, he wants to gain the winning momentum with a solid run in Austria. On Wednesday, he kicked off his campaign with a clinical win over Germany’s Daniel Altmaier.

After besting his opponent in just 58 minutes, the Italian sat down for the press conference. Alongside his performance, he was also asked pointed questions about the Davis Cup decision. When told about the growing backlash to his call, Sinner had a crystal clear answer.

Firstly, he took accountability for his choice, saying, “I can say that I accept all the criticism”; however, his next response was enough to shut down any other remaining doubt. Without feeling the need for further explanation, he said, “I’ve already said everything and I have nothing more to add.”

Perhaps his entire focus right now is on his campaign in Vienna. On Thursday, he cleared another round at the ATP 500 event. Playing against compatriot Flavio Cobolli, he managed to win in straight sets. Next up, he will face Kazakh tennis star Alexander Bublik.

The Italian is trying to give his best in the remaining events of 2025 to make a comeback in the rankings. After Carlos Alcaraz snatched the top spot from him in New York, Sinner has been trying to reclaim it. And he has the chance to make it happen if he wins all of his remaining campaigns, including Vienna, Paris Masters and then the ATP Finals.