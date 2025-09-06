Jannik Sinner’s Coach Issues Major Injury Update as Carlos Alcaraz Looms in US Open Final

The world of tennis entered a state of worry when Jannik Sinner had to opt for a medical timeout after losing the second set against Felix Auger-Aliassime at the semifinals of the 2025 US Open. Things calmed down once the world number one returned to continue the fight in the third round. On top of that, he secured the win with a scoreline of 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. But another worry shot up hours before his 15th match against Carlos Alcaraz.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

During a recent interview with UbiTennis, Sinner’s coach, Simone Vagnozzi, opened up on the Italian star’s injury alert. Vagnozzi stated, “He had some abdominal discomfort at one point, but after treatment with the physiotherapist, it’s gone away. I don’t think it’s anything serious. He’s very calm ahead of Sunday.” Additionally, he revealed that Sinner actually got better during the match. And he’ll be in near-perfect condition during the US Open final match. However, there was a tiny setback.

The famed tennis journalist, Jose Morgado, took to X and reacted to Vagnozzi’s words. He wrote, “Sinner didn’t practice today but his coach says his fans shouldn’t be concerned.” Missing out on practice is certainly an event of concern. But we have also seen him rise up despite missing out on practice sessions.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Take the 2025 Australian Open, for example. The Italian was exhausted prior to the quarterfinals at the Australian Open. And the blame was on the heat. He didn’t even warm up prior to the match against Alex de Minaur. Yet, he won it in straight sets and proceeded to win the Grand Slam. And the skipped practice session was nothing but a precautionary measure against physical strain and the Melbourne heat.

And if we take a look at Wimbledon 2025, Jannik Sinner sustained an elbow injury following a fall. He missed out on practice sessions, but he did go through a few minutes of a light, indoor workout. And in the end, he secured the win against Alcaraz in the final match. But what about his abdominal distress at the US Open? Do we need to be concerned about it?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Well, that was a question that the reporter shot up during Sinner’s on-court interview. Let’s hear him out, shall we?

AD

Jannik Sinner dismisses the concerns around his US Open SF medical timeout

During the post-match interview at the US Open SF, Sinner addressed his abdominal distress and claimed that the world had nothing to worry about. He claimed, “It’s nothing serious. I’m very happy. There are no excuses. Sunday is a very special day, amazing final again. Let’s see what’s coming….I just felt a small twitching after a serve when I served there in the second set on 4-3.. After the treatment, was feeling much, much better. At some point I didn’t feel anything anymore. I was serving back to normal pace, so it was all good. Nothing to worry about.”

Well, we can believe him this time, because we all saw him returning to the court following his medical timeout. And he was jogging all the way, clearing out some of our doubts. He was also quick to regain his rhythm and secure wins in the next two sets. And now, it’s the anticipation of him facing Carlos Alcaraz once again that’s shrouding the ATP world.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But do let us know your take on Sinner’s injury. Do you think we need to worry after he missed the practice session?

And while you discuss that, don’t miss a beat from the ongoing 2025 US Open by visiting the EssentiallySports Live Blog!