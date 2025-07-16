Jannik Sinner Seconds Roger Federer’s Epic Record Where Even Novak Djokovic Fell Short

Jannik Sinner is raising the standards in men’s tennis at the moment. The Italian star is putting on wonderful performances on the court and it has translated to his title-winning runs at the tournaments. Recently, he won his maiden Wimbledon title after defeating Carlos Alcaraz in the summit clash. While Alcaraz had an upper hand over him before that match, he overcame all odds and defeated the then defending champion. In the process, Sinner added another chapter to his growing legacy with a breakthrough Grand Slam triumph.

Recently, ESPN released the viewership figures for the Wimbledon Championships this year. It was a widely followed tournament across the globe, as fans turned out in large numbers to witness the grand event. Thus, the men’s singles final between Sinner and Alcaraz drew significant attention across ESPN’s networks. The final averaged 2.9 million viewers—a 31 % jump over last year’s Alcaraz–Djokovic showdown.

At 2.9 million average viewers, the Sinner–Alcaraz final became the most-watched Wimbledon match since Federer’s 2019 semifinal against Nadal (3.33 million)—eclipsing Federer’s 2021 farewell and Djokovic’s 2024 final (2.2 million). It now ranks as the second-highest ESPN men’s final audience in modern records, behind only that 2019 Federer–Nadal epic.

Interestingly, the increase in the viewership wasn’t just seen on the men’s side but also on the women’s side. The semifinal between Aryna Sabalenka and Amanda Anisimova averaged 897,000 viewers, which was the most since 2015. All in all, Wimbledon 2025 finished with a six-year high viewership record, with the tournament averaging 721,000 viewers across ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC.

What makes Wimbledon stand out from the rest is the presence of renowned celebrities on each of the tournament days. Be it famous Hollywood stars or the members of the Royal Family, it is a wholesome atmosphere at the tournament, something which the fans don’t want to miss. Thus, fans turn out in large numbers in the stadium and on TV to witness the action unfold at the tournament.

Meanwhile, Sinner took his revenge against Alcaraz in style at Wimbledon. After the tournament, he reflected on his journey in the event.

Jannik Sinner overcame heartbreaking French Open loss in style

Just a few weeks back, Sinner lost out to Alcaraz in the finals of the French Open. It was a thrilling end to that grueling match, as the Spaniard narrowly edged out Sinner in five sets at Roland Garros. With a rematch at the Wimbledon final, Sinner knew that the revenge was on. The Italian star turned up the heat and went on to defeat Alcaraz in four sets at Wimbledon.

During an interview after clinching the Wimbledon title, Jannik Sinner said, “Every match has its own story. I was very close in Paris… and he’s [Alcaraz] a player who makes me a better player. When you lose to someone, you try to keep working on things and try to change the result at times, and I’m very happy that I did it yesterday. Every one of us needs someone who pushes ourselves to the limits and every time when we step on court, we try to beat our opponent, but in the same time, having a great respect.”

After an eventful grass-court Grand Slam tournament, the focus now shifts to the hard courts. The Italian star will next be seen in action at the Canadian Open and will look to continue his amazing form in the upcoming events.