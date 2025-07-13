Jannik Sinner Set to Lose Nearly Half Prize Money After Wimbledon Win – Here’s Why

In the end, it was a well-deserved win for Jannik Sinner, wasn’t it? The Italian star showed why he is one of the best players of the current generation by dispatching the challenge of Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final. Although he lost the first set, Sinner came back strongly to level the match by winning the second set. From there, there was no looking back for the World Number 1 as he dominated the proceedings to complete the match in four sets. With this, Sinner also earned a whopping $4.05 million in prize money. But do you know that he would be losing almost 50% of this figure due to the prevailing laws of the land?

According to the UK Withholding Tax, non-resident athletes are charged 20% of the prize money earned at tournaments. This straightaway reduces $800,000 from Sinner’s earnings at Wimbledon. Additionally, the income tax rate in Italy is up to 45% for high-earning individuals, where Sinner falls.

However, the tax deducted in the UK is taken into account as a tax credit, meaning Sinner won’t be doubly taxed in his home country. Thus, Sinner’s net earnings would be 36.52% less than the $4.05 million earned at Wimbledon, lowering his earnings to at least $2.5 million. With the expenses of his coaching staff and stay at the tournament, Sinner would take home almost 50% of the prize money as his net earnings from the tournament.

Day Six: The Championships – Wimbledon 2025 LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 5: Jannik Sinner of Italy looks on against Pedro Martinez of Spain during the Gentlemen s Singles third round match on day six of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 6, 2025 in London, England.

Interestingly, after the match, Sinner joked about Wimbledon being an expensive tournament. He had his match against Alcaraz interrupted by a champagne cork, a first time that such an incident would have happened with Sinner. It occurred in the second set, when Sinner took a pause to remove the projectile from the court. After the match, he said, “Only here at Wimbledon. That’s exactly why we love playing here. It’s a very expensive tournament.”

Meanwhile, the memories from the heartbreaking French Open defeat were still alive in Sinner’s mind. Thus, it was a sweet revenge for the Italian star, and he expressed his emotions after the big win.

Jannik Sinner remembers his French Open defeat

It was a rematch between the two of the best players in men’s tennis currently, having recently played against each other in the French Open final. On that occasion, Alcaraz got the better of Sinner in a nerve-wrecking five-set match. Thus, Sinner was determined to take his revenge, and he did it in style today. After the match, he opened up about how he felt on winning his first Wimbledon title.

Sinner revealed, “I had a very tough loss in Paris. But at the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter how you win or you lose the important tournaments. You just have to understand what you did wrong. Trying to work on that — that’s exactly what we did. We tried to accept the loss and then just kept working. And this is, for sure, why I’m holding this trophy here.”

With this win, Sinner consolidated his presence at the top of the ATP rankings chart. His lead over Alcaraz is now over 3400 points, which will take some strong efforts from the Spaniard if he is to replace Sinner at the top.