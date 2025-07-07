Jannik Sinner Shuns Wimbledon Victory as “Unlucky” Opponent Retires Mid-Win

The tennis Gods are really having it harsh on Grigor Dimitrov. After playing such good tennis in the first 2 sets, he has to see Jannik Sinner progress to the next round of 2025 Wimbledon; such is fate. It unraveled so fast, it was so anticlimactic, we couldn’t believe what happened. And as for Sinner, the World No. 1 was a man who didn’t want to win this way, seeing his opponent forced to concede a win because of injury. And the Italian could barely accept the win as he made his feelings clear in the post-match interview.

Wimbledon shared the post-match on-court interview on X, where Sinner could only be sorry for his good friend, who was leading 2 sets to love when tragedy struck. “He’s been so unlucky in the past couple of years,” Sinner said on the court. “An incredible player, a good friend of mine also … Seeing him in this position, honestly, if there would be a chance that he could play the next round, he would deserve. Very, very unlucky from his side.”

The vibrant atmosphere in the Centre Court changed dramatically when the Bulgarian had to leave the court after feeling something in the right pec. Sinner was completely outplayed and looked like he had no answer. And then the injury sealed the fate of the match. The 2-time Grand Slam Champion said something that takes a lot of guts. “I don’t take this as a win at all. This is just a very unfortunate moment to witness for all of us.”

We don’t know what would have happened if the game had gone its full distance without the injuries. Mind you, Jannik Sinner also suffered an injury problem during the 2nd set. But it was not fatal to his 2025 Wimbledon campaign. On the other hand, Grigor Dimitrov has to retire, injured, from yet another Grand Slam.