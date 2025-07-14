Jannik Sinner to Roger Federer: Who Wore Wimbledon 2025’s Most Expensive $800K Watch?

Wimbledon isn’t just a battleground of blistering serves and feathered volleys; it’s also a stage where quiet luxury roars. Beneath the crisp cuffs and summer linens of its celebrity attire, timepieces stole the show. At Wimbledon 2025, every glint of gold and flicker of sapphire crystal told a story of status, style, and precision. In a world chasing fast fashion, these watches, like Roger Federer’s bold Rolex or Lily Collins’ Parisian-inspired Cartier, stood tall with ticking hearts. On Centre Court, history wasn’t just written with rackets, it was worn on wrists. Here’s a glimpse at the wrist royalty that outshone the scoreboard!

The King of Grass returned to his natural habitat in Wimbledon 2025, blending Swiss precision with Savile Row flair. Roger Federer, as refined as ever, sported the newly launched Rolex Land-Dweller 40 in white Rolesor. With a fluted white gold bezel and Rolex’s first-ever integrated “Flat Jubilee” bracelet, the watch seamlessly fused heritage and innovation.

Underneath the elegant honeycomb dial beat the new Calibre 7135 with Dynapulse escapement, solidifying Rolex’s horological leap forward. Price tag? A cool $45,000. Federer, a Rolex ambassador since 2006, famously chose a vintage Daytona for his iconic 2009 trophy lift.

Not one to be overshadowed, Mirka Federer unleashed pure opulence with her platinum Rolex Day-Date 40, bedazzled with baguette-cut emeralds encircling the bezel. A rare specimen even by Rolex standards, the stunning timepiece commands an eye-watering $800,000. Emerald envy, anyone?

Across the court, Leonardo DiCaprio joined the Rolex revolution, debuting the new Land-Dweller (Ref. 127334). Bold, technically groundbreaking, and built for the future, the $45,000 timepiece was a fitting match for the Oscar winner’s sharp persona.

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka showed off his flair with a Patek Philippe Nautilus 5712/1R in 18k rose gold, valued at $200,000, a true flex on and off the field.

The parade of prestige didn’t end there. Patrick Dempsey brought motor-racing charisma with a rose gold TAG Heuer Carrera Chronosprint x Porsche, priced at $24,200. Nicole Kidman kept things cosmically elegant with a stainless steel Omega Constellation 29mm, diamond bezel, and aventurine dial, valued at $14,500.

Chris Hemsworth roared in with an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Openworked in 18k white gold and factory-set diamond bezel (Ref. 15412BC), worth $300,000. Liam Hemsworth stayed classy with a $100,000 18k rose gold Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar (Ref. 26574OR).

Stormzy owned his vibe with a signature 18k rose gold Rolex Day-Date featuring the iconic olive green anniversary dial (Ref. 228235), worth $48,500. Orlando Bloom balanced sport and style with a limited-edition Porsche Design Chronograph 1 at $9,500.

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, graced Centre Court with her signature Cartier Ballon Bleu 33mm in stainless steel, retailing at $6,500. Prince William stayed traditional with his blue-dial Omega Seamaster quartz, a modest yet legendary $2,000. Paul Mescal added a vintage touch with a Cartier Baignoire in 18k yellow gold, priced at $9,500.

On the men’s side of the court, Jannik Sinner opted for a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona (ref. 126515LN-0006) in 18k Everose gold. With a sundust pink dial, black subdials, and a black Cerachrom bezel, the $39,000 watch matched his cool composure.

Carlos Alcaraz, never to be outshone, rocked a more lavish take: a $130,000 Daytona in yellow gold with a turquoise lacquer dial and black subdials. Both featured the iconic tachymetric scale, but Sinner favored rose gold, while Alcaraz leaned into bold yellow tones.

Andrew Garfield exuded understated elegance with an Omega De Ville Trésor, featuring a 40mm stainless-steel case and black leather strap, starting at $7,400.

A few rows away, Lily Collins stunned with a golden ode to Parisian chic: the Cartier Panthère de Cartier small model in 18k yellow gold (Ref. WJPN0009). With its brick-link bracelet and no-fuss quartz movement, the $28,000 piece whispered sophistication.

John Cena brought grit and luxury together with a Rolex Explorer II “Polar” (Ref. 226570). The 42mm steel watch with a punchy orange GMT hand and crisp white dial costs around $12,000 and embodies the perfect blend of toughness and class.

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas served vintage flair with his yellow gold Rolex Day-Date (Ref. 18038), sporting a blue vignette dial and diamond indices. This ’70s-era marvel, with the iconic President bracelet and fluted bezel, comes in at around $30,000.

Saving the best surprise for last, David Beckham, co-owner of Inter Miami and Tudor brand ambassador, lit up Centre Court on June 30 with a one-of-a-kind Tudor Black Bay Chrono. Gifted privately by Tudor for his May 2 birthday, the bespoke piece came factory-set with diamonds on bezel, lugs, hour markers, and bracelet links. Most remarkably, the dial was sterilized, stripped of all text except the Tudor shield. The watch will never be available to the public.

And as wristwear battled for supremacy, so did the players. And this year, it was Jannik Sinner, not Carlos Alcaraz, who held court. The Italian toppled the two-time champ to claim Wimbledon glory, proving that at SW19, whether on the scoreboard or on the wrist, the taste of victory is always best served with style.

Jannik Sinner dethrones Alcaraz to claim first Wimbledon title

For most players, a loss as crushing as Jannik Sinner’s French Open heartbreak would have left scars too deep to fade quickly. But not for the Italian ironman. Instead of retreating into self-doubt, he rebuilt, brick by brick, and came back swinging harder than ever.

Just a month after that gut-wrenching night in Paris, Sinner exacted the sweetest revenge on the grandest stage. He toppled two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in the Wimbledon final, roaring back from a set down to etch his name into history.

The 22-year-old became the first Italian to ever win a Wimbledon singles title, and with this, he now holds four Grand Slam crowns, surpassing legends like Arthur Ashe, Stan Wawrinka, and Andy Murray. And perhaps most striking of all, he finally snapped Alcaraz’s five-match stranglehold over him, injecting fire into what promises to be tennis’ next great rivalry.

Standing on Centre Court, Sinner didn’t just lift the golden trophy; he lifted the weight of his Parisian pain. “I had a very tough loss in Paris. But at the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter how you win or you lose the important tournaments. You just have to understand what you did wrong. Trying to work on that—that’s exactly what we did. We tried to accept the loss and then just kept working. And this is, for sure, why I’m holding this trophy here,” he said, composed yet blazing with purpose.

With Wimbledon 2025 now wrapped in gold and grit, the narrative belongs to Sinner on the men’s side and Iga Swiatek on the women’s. Add to that a glittering parade of luxury timepieces and unforgettable crowd moments, and the tournament leaves behind a legacy as stylish as it is historic.

Next stop? The US Open. And with rivalries heating up, records in reach, and momentum swinging wildly, expect the unexpected in New York.