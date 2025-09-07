Jannik Sinner vs. Carlos Alcaraz: H2H, Predictions, US Open Comparison, Career Stats, Performance Against Top-10 & More

“Sunday will be very special. Carlos and I know each other so well,” Jannik Sinner said after he was made to work for his semi-final win by Felix Auger-Aliassime. Despite the grind, the Italian got the job done in 4 grueling sets and now he will face his biggest test yet in the 2025 US Open: Carlos Alcaraz – the only person on the Tour right now who can go to war on the court with Jannik Sinner and live to tell the tale.

The Spaniard has challenged the Italian, pushed him, and even literally snatched a victory away from Sinner despite being completely down and out (see the 2025 French Open final to see how things just flipped!). But then, Sinner came back and beat Alcaraz to become the Wimbledon Champion. These two have been trading blows for quite some time now. And the levels they are operating at, when they come face-to-face, we are happy to just step back and let these two create a masterpiece.

It will be a showdown of power, precision, flair, speed, and creativity, with clearly contrasting styles of play being brought by the two players. And that’s what makes their rivalry so iconic. 14 times they have clashed already, and yet we know we are in for a treat when they meet at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 7.

So, here’s a comprehensive analysis of the two superstars who are unquestionably the best right now in the men’s division.

Player Overview

Category Jannik Sinner Carlos Alcaraz Nationality Italian Spanish Age (2025) 24 (born August 16, 2001) 22 (born May 5, 2003) Height 6 ft 3 in (191 cm) 6 ft (183 cm) Highest Rank No. 1 (since June 2024) No. 1 (reached in September 2022) Play Style Aggressive baseliner, flat hitting, strong backhand, consistent from baseline All-court aggressive, explosive forehand, drop-shots, speed, creativity Current Rank No. 1 (2025) No. 2 (2025) Coaching Darren Cahill & Simone Vagnozzi Juan Carlos Ferrero, Samuel López (assistant) Notable Tattoos None Date of his 2022 US Open Win; Strawberry for his Wimbledon win; “CCC” wrist tattoo (“Cabeza, Corazón, Cojones” meaning Head, Heart, Courage); Eiffel Tower ankle tattoo for the French Open win

Career Achievements

Category Jannik Sinner Carlos Alcaraz Major Titles 4 (Australian Open 2024, 2025; US Open 2024; Wimbledon 2025) 5 (US Open 2022; Wimbledon 2023, 2024; Roland Garros 2024, 2025) 2025 Titles 2 (Australian Open, Wimbledon) 6 (ATP Masters 1000 Cincinnati, London/Queen’s Club, Roland Garros, ATP Masters 1000 Rome, ATP Masters 1000 Monte-Carlo, Rotterdam) Career Winnings $46,279,987 $48,486,628 Finals 28 singles finals (20 titles, 8 runner-ups) 30 singles finals (22 titles, 8 runner-ups) Doubles Titles 0 0 Career Win–Loss ~343-113 ~338-88 Grand Slam Deep Runs 8 Semi-final appearances or better (4 titles, 2 SFs, 1 final); Now in the 2025 US Open Final 9 Semi-finals or better (5 titles, 1 final, 2 SFs); Now in the 2025 US Open Final Top 20 Wins Multiple, incl. Djokovic, Medvedev, Alcaraz, Zverev Multiple, incl. Djokovic, Nadal, Medvedev, Sinner Breakthrough 2019–2020: first ATP title in Sofia 2020; 2021 Miami finalist 2021 US Open QF at 18; Won ATP title at Umag; Became youngest No.1 in ATP history after US Open win in 2022

2025 Season Form & Match Stats

Statistic Jannik Sinner (2025) Carlos Alcaraz (2025) Win Percentage 80.5% 89.4% Aces / Match 5.79 4.36 First Serve % 64.20% 65.7% Double Faults / Match 1 2.62 BP Conversion 44.8% 50.4% Career Win % 75.2% 79.3% Career Finals (2025) 5 8 ELO / ATP Ranking 11,480 / No. 1 9,590 / No. 2

Serve and Unforced Errors Statistic Jannik Sinner (2025) Carlos Alcaraz (2025) Average Aces per Match 5.79 4.36 First Serve % 64.2% 65.70% Double Faults per Match 1 2.97 Unforced Errors per Match 27.42 27.77

Opponent Quality

Jannik Sinner: As the World No. 1 through 2025, the Italian regularly meets top‑40 opposition in the second weeks of Slams and late Masters rounds. He has multiple top‑10 wins this season, including against Novak Djokovic , Alexander Zverev , Casper Ruud, and a Wimbledon final win over Alcaraz.

As the World No. 1 through 2025, the Italian regularly meets top‑40 opposition in the second weeks of Slams and late Masters rounds. He has multiple top‑10 wins this season, including against , , Casper Ruud, and a Wimbledon final win over Alcaraz. Carlos Alcaraz: As the number‑two seed in 2025, the Spaniard routinely faces top‑40 players as he goes deep in the tournaments. The 22-year-old owns several top‑10 victories, including the French Open final win over Sinner. He has also defeated high-ranked players en route to his title wins at Cincinnati, London, Monte Carlo, Rome. He defeated Djokovic in the semi-finals to set up the US Open clash with Sinner, further highlighting his sustained exposure to high‑caliber opponents throughout the season.

Head-to-Head Comparison

Recent H2H: Carlos Alcaraz has a clear edge in the rivalry, leading Jannik Sinner 9–5 in career meetings. They first met in 2021, in the R32 clash at the Paris Masters, which Carlos Alcaraz won 7-6, 7-5.

Carlos Alcaraz has a clear edge in the rivalry, leading Jannik Sinner 9–5 in career meetings. They first met in 2021, in the R32 clash at the Paris Masters, which Carlos Alcaraz won 7-6, 7-5. Grand Slams: In the Grand Slam, the record is 3-2 in favor of the Spaniard again, although they have shared the last 2 Grand Slam encounters, either one winning the previous Majors final.

In the Grand Slam, the record is 3-2 in favor of the Spaniard again, although they have shared the last 2 Grand Slam encounters, either one winning the previous Majors final. Surface Split: Alcaraz dominates on clay and hard courts. On hard courts, Carlos Alcaraz has a 6-2 edge, while on clay, it is 3-1. On grass, however, Sinner is 2-0, both times in the Wimbledon.

Alcaraz dominates on clay and hard courts. On hard courts, Carlos Alcaraz has a 6-2 edge, while on clay, it is 3-1. On grass, however, Sinner is 2-0, both times in the Wimbledon. Time: the two have given some of the most gruelling tennis matches in recent times, with the 2025 French Open final being the longest ever. Even in 2022, when Carlos Alcaraz prevailed in 5 sets in the US Open, the match was a colossal battle, lasting 5 hours and 15 minutes.



Game Style & Strengths

Category Jannik Sinner Playing Style Aggressive baseline player; powerful groundstrokes; solid backhand; controls rallies from the baseline Serve & Return Stats First serve ~64%; averages 6-7 aces per match; very low double fault rate; capable returner; characterised by his low volume of mistakes Mental Resilience Very calm under pressure, ice in his veins; capable of winning long, tight matches; bounces back from deficits in majors Big Stage Performance Wimbledon 2025 champion; multiple Grand Slam semi-finals/finals; performs well under pressure Surface Strengths Grass specialist; adaptable on hard courts; improving on clay Breakthrough Notes 2023–2024 rise into top-10; first Grand Slam final in 2024; 2025 Wimbledon title cemented him as a major contender Category Carlos Alcaraz Playing Style Aggressive all-court player; explosive movement; strong forehand; mixes drop shots and topspin; highly versatile and creative Serve & Return Stats First serve ~66%; solid ace-to-double fault ratio; excellent return game; strong break point conversion Mental Resilience Composed in long rallies; thrives in five-set matches; Brings a lot of energy and enthusiasm to the court; Can be destructive on his day Big Stage Performance 2025 French Open champion; multiple major finals in 2025; consistently defeats top-10 opponents in Slams Surface Strengths Dominates on clay; excellent on hard courts and equally good on grass. Basically an all-court specialist. Breakthrough Notes Broke into top 10 in 2021; 2022 US Open breakthrough; ATP No. 1 in 2023; consistently a favorite at all majors

Grand Slam & Top 10 Performance

Statistic Jannik Sinner Carlos Alcaraz Grand Slam Singles Wins 4 (2024, 2025 Australian Open; 2025 Wimbledon, 2024 US Open) 5 (2022 US Open; 2023 & 2024 Wimbledon; 2024 & 2025 French Open) Grand Slam Best Finish Champion (Defeated Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz, and Daniil Medvedev) Champion (Defeated Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic-2x, Alexander Zverev, Casper Ruud) Top 10 Wins (Career) 47 45

Psychological and Tactical Edge

Jannik Sinner: Trained to go toe-to-toe with Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner thrives under pressure. His game is based on adapting well tactically, forcing his opponent to make mistakes or tire them out. But there is one man who can engage the defending US Open champion well, and that is on the opposite side in the 2025 US Open final. In the last 7 meetings, Alcaraz has won 6 times. Sinner can be tested by Alcaraz’s super-aggressive all-court versatile play.

Trained to go toe-to-toe with Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner thrives under pressure. His game is based on adapting well tactically, forcing his opponent to make mistakes or tire them out. But there is one man who can engage the defending US Open champion well, and that is on the opposite side in the 2025 US Open final. In the last 7 meetings, Alcaraz has won 6 times. Sinner can be tested by Alcaraz’s super-aggressive all-court versatile play. Carlos Alcaraz: The Spaniard is consistent in high-stakes finals, combining nimble talent with power and speed. He uses his versatility to dominate the opponent, his talent giving him a psychological and tactical edge.



Final Analysis & Prediction

This match will be a clash of skillful versatility versus mechanical precision. Jannik Sinner brings a strong serve, robotic efficiency, and immense resilience in long rallies, while Carlos Alcaraz has his versatile talent, aggressive all-court play, the element of surprise which he will use to work his opponent. His experience in five-set Slam finals means the Spaniard won’t be afraid to take it long.

If Jannik Sinner gets into his rhythm and minimizes unforced errors, he can very well retain his US Open title. On the other hand, if Alcaraz has bring his form and consistency to the final, he can take apart the Italian with his aggressive all-round game

Edge: Sinner (serve, resilience, tenacity, precision) vs Alcaraz (all-court aggression, versatility, big-match experience).

Well, one thing is for sure. The two finalists, World No. 1 and 2, are going to trade blows. Catch every key moment from the US Open as it happens.