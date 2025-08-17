Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz: How Much Prize Money Will the Two Stars Bag at Cincinnati Open Final?

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner’s rivalry is not stopping anytime soon. In fact, it’s only growing this season with each match between the five-time slam champion and the four-time major winner. After entertaining the fans in Rome, Roland Garros, and Wimbledon, the ‘SinCaraz’ mania is ready to take on Cincinnati on Monday. One trophy, two contenders. The stakes couldn’t be higher, especially considering the last meeting between the two, where Sinner stopped Alcaraz from pulling off three final victories against him, in a row. The Italian emerged as the new king at the All England Club. Undoubtedly, the Spaniard will have revenge on his mind as the ATP’s top two get ready to lock horns in their fourth-straight encounter, in 2025, during the final.

While Sinner looks to defend his crown from 2024, Alcaraz looks to scupper those plans. But wait, there’s more to grab in this anticipated clash. How can you forget the lucrative prize money alongside 1,000 ATP ranking points? When an event receives a $260 million upgrade, the prize purse is also bound to increase right? But how much are we talking about for the ultimate winner between Sinner and Alcaraz?

What is the prize money for the Cincinnati men’s final?

The prize money for the men’s singles final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, at the Cincinnati Open, is $1,124,380, an increase from the previous year. In 2024, Sinner pocketed $1,049,460 after he bested America’s Frances Tiafoe in the summit clash. In short, the prize money in 2025 is 7.13 percent higher than last season.

The runner up will earn $597,890 this time around. Again, it will be an increase of 4.23 percent from last year when the runner-up received $573,090. For context, here’s the full breakdown of the round wise prize money for Cincinnati Open this season:

Rounds ATP Points Prize Money Winner 1,000 $1,124,380 Finalist 600 $597,890 Semi-finalist 400 $332,160 Quarter-finalist 200 $189,075 Round16 100 $103,225 Round32 50 $60,400 Round64 30 $35,260 Round96 10 $23,760

Alcaraz vs Sinner final – How much prize money will the two stars bag at Cincinnati Open final?

If World No.1 Jannik Sinner wins his second-straight Cincinnati Open final, he is guaranteed to win $1,124,380 in prize money. However, if Carlos Alcaraz topples him eventually, then he will earn the lucrative winner’s amount of $1,124,380.

Total prize purse and event context

The total prize purse for the 2025 Cincinnati Open in Mason, Ohio is $9,193,540. In 2024, the figure stood at $6,795,555. In short, the organizers have increased the overall amount by a whopping 35.28 percent. Speaking of the ultimate showdown between Sinner and Alcaraz, it’s set to take place at 3 PM ET on August 18, Monday. The Spaniard currently leads the Italian 8-5 in H2H tally.

Going into the final, Sinner has amassed a 26-match winning streak on hard courts so far. On the other hand, Alcaraz will be playing his seventh-consecutive final this season. His last six finals have been in Monte Carlo, Barcelona, Rome, Paris, Queen’s Club, and SW19. Out of them, he’s won four already.

Prize money comparison: Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner

When it comes to their respective careers so far, it’s Carlos Alcaraz who’s leading World No.1 Jannik Sinner in terms of total prize money. The five-time slam champion has made $47,362,248. On the other hand, the four-time major champion has generated a total career prize money amounting to $45,682,097.

Interestingly, Alcaraz also leads Sinner when it comes prize money earned in 2025 season alone. Thanks to his five title wins, the Spaniard has made $9,507,272 from all of his ATP campaigns this year. But Sinner’s not far behind, having earned $8,437,163 in prize money – boosted by two title wins – in all of his professional ATP appearances.

If Alcaraz wins, his overall career prize money will shoot to a whopping $48,486,628. But if Sinner takes home the Cincinnati Open title, he’s got a strong chance of narrowing down the gap with Alcaraz. His career prize money will reach to $46,806,477.

