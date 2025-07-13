Jannik Sinner Winning After Ban Not Good for Tennis Sport, Says Former Wimbledon Finalist

Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek both made it to the Wimbledon finals, which is definitely a huge moment in their young careers. Sinner took down Novak Djokovic in a thrilling semi-final, paving the way for a showdown with Carlos Alcaraz in his very first Wimbledon final. In the meantime, Swiatek really made a mark on Centre Court: she zoomed past Amanda Anisimova with an impressive 6‑0, 6‑0 score—her first major title on grass and one of the most commanding Grand Slam finals we’ve seen.

These moments are set to be game-changers for both, highlighting their incredible talent and determination on the biggest stage in tennis. Jannik Sinner’s Wimbledon journey kicks off just a few months after he wrapped up a three-month suspension from WADA back in February for some trace amounts of clostebol. Even though he insisted he was innocent, WADA’s appeal and the intense scrutiny led to some backlash, with Djokovic even claiming that the sport showed favoritism.

“There’s a majority of the players that I’ve talked to in the locker room, not just in the last few days, but also last few months, that are not happy with the way this whole process has been handled,” the Serbian tennis star said. “A majority of the players don’t feel it’s fair. A majority of the players feel like there is favoritism happening. It appears that you can almost affect the outcome if you are a top player, if you have access to the top lawyers.”

Swiatek also faced her own controversy—a one-month doping ban last year because of contaminated melatonin. Even though their Wimbledon finals showed off some serious sporting talent, the story still gets a bit clouded by previous mistakes.

So, during the men’s final, ATP veteran Nick Kyrgios will be commentating. He’s always had some strong opinions about the past infractions of these two athletes. According to Express, he mentioned, “At the end of the day, the decision has been made, and it’s kind of in the past. Do I think it’s a good look for the sport that Iga Swiatek and Sinner are in the final at Wimbledon after serving a ban? I don’t think it’s a good look for the sport. And I think people could agree.”

