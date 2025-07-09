Jannik Sinner’s Coach Finally Gives Update On His Injury During Wimbledon

Jannik Sinner’s Wimbledon campaign looked momentarily threatened when a nasty slip in his fourth-round clash with Grigor Dimitrov left him clutching his right arm. The World No. 1, who later took a medical timeout to tend to his elbow, flashed a reassuring thumbs-up from the bench, but the concern was real. Even his coach Darren Cahill couldn’t hide a flicker of worry. Sinner admitted afterward that an MRI was scheduled for Tuesday “to see if there’s something serious.” As he takes on Ben Shelton in the quarterfinals, his coach has provided an update on his health.

Just a day later, the 23-year-old Italian was back on the grind getting in some reps on an indoor court. With co-coaches Simone Vagnozzi and Darren Cahill feeding him balls, Sinner went through a short 20-30 minute session that seemed to calm a few nerves.

Cahill later offered ESPN a much-needed update on his mentee’s status and said, “He was good. As you saw, he practiced pretty well. Normal practice for us is about an hour. It was actually a little bit longer than normal. He’s ready to go.” Still, questions linger. Will that elbow hold up when the stakes rise under Centre Court’s spotlight? Cahill kept it honest: “We don’t know. He felt fine this morning. We’ll keep our fingers crossed. He’s ready to go. He’s confident. Playing well. We’ll see how it goes.”