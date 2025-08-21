Jannik Sinner’s Coach Provides Crucial Update on the Defending US Open Champion’s Return to the Court

Addressing the crowd at the trophy ceremony for the Cincinnati Open, Jannik Sinner apologized to the fans for the heartbreak of his withdrawal. He said, “I’m super super sorry to disappoint you. From yesterday, I didn’t feel great. I thought that I would improve during the night, but it came up worse. I tried to come out, tried to make it at least a small match. But I couldn’t handle more.” Because of this health issue, his battle with Carlos Alcaraz at the Cincinnati Open ended in just 23 minutes. On top of that, Sinner had to withdraw from the US Open Mixed Doubles as well, leaving Katerina Siniakova stranded without a partner. But now, his coach, Darren Cahill, has come forth with some optimistic news.

The Italian sensation’s coach told SportsCenter, “Sinner contracted a small virus on Sunday that worsened the next day. We hope to have him back on the courts tomorrow.” According to Cahill, the #1 ATP star contracted the infection following his win over Terence Atmane. Till that point, Sinner was on a winning spree and hadn’t even dropped a set. Nevertheless, with the new update, we can actually cheer for the Italian as he goes on to defend his US Open throne.

In another conversation with ESPN, Cahill reassured the tennis world of Jannik Sinner’s return. The coach stated, “I spoke to him briefly last night. He was feeling a bit better last night. He will take today off as well, that’s the plan, and hopefully get on the court tomorrow and start hitting a few balls… We are confident he’s going to be fine.”

Of course, the concerns were real when Sinner’s performance at Cincinnati dropped significantly. He went 5-0 before withdrawing from the tournament. But it wasn’t just the virus that affected his performance. Cincinnati in August was a pretty hot place to be in. The heat was high, and so was the humidity. And this tough weather seemingly played a part in worsening Sinner’s infection.

The physical and psychological stress messed up the Italian’s health. But Jannik Sinner isn’t really going to let his opponents walk over him in the US Open. Why? Let’s find out!

Why Jannik Sinner won’t pull out of the 2025 US Open?

Following his pull-out from the Cincinnati Open, Jannik Sinner weighed in on how much he loves the Grand Slams. After all, he was supposed to feature in the US Open Mixed Doubles partnering with Katerina Siniakova. He confessed, “I love Grand Slams a lot. This is the main, main tournaments for, for my season and, you know, for my career. So US Open is going to be tough tournament, but in the same time, I’m looking forward to it. If I’m ready, physically and mentally, I’m, I will be ready to push.”

The Mixed Doubles will end on 21 August, but the singles events of the US Open will commence on 24 August. This gap provided Sinner with enough time to recover. With the aim to win the US Open once again, he said, “Now, a couple of days of recovery, and then, you know, we get again back to work, and hopefully we’ll be ready. So for sure, the main goal here in the US.”

The 2025 season hasn’t been kind to the Italian star. He was already struggling with his hip injury that forced him out of the Madrid Masters and the Italian Open in Rome in 2024. But a fall at Wimbledon 2025 caused an injury to his right elbow during his match with Grigor Dimitrov. Remember the sleeve that Jannik Sinner had to wear at the Wimbledon final? He must have been in real pain. And now, this alleged viral infection has taken away a chance of winning the $1M prize at the Mixed Doubles. But we can certainly hope for the best at the US Open.