Jannik Sinner’s Coach Spills Truth on His Relationship With Carlos Alcaraz: “Wouldn’t Say They’re Best Friends”

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have quickly become the standout rivalry in men’s tennis, drawing fans in with their thrilling matches and similar journeys to the top of the sport. Ever since they first crossed paths as teenagers on the Challenger circuit, their rivalry has turned into a fascinating story of growth and respect. Together, they’ve clinched the last seven Grand Slam titles, marking a streak that stands as the fourth-longest duopoly in the Open Era.

Their matchups, especially the thrilling 2022 U.S. Open quarterfinal and the unforgettable five-hour, 29-minute 2025 Roland Garros final, have really solidified their place as modern classics, showcasing Sinner’s incredible power and precision alongside Alcaraz’s style and athleticism. This rivalry goes beyond just numbers; it’s like a symbolic handoff from the era of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer to a fresh generation ready to take over the sport for years ahead.

Sinner and Alcaraz have a relationship that’s more about striving for greatness together than any kind of rivalry. This was highlighted by Sinner’s coach, Darren Cahill, in some recent honest comments he made.

“Carlos is a phenom. He’s a great guy. Off the court, he’s always smiling. What you see on the court is what you see off the court. Look, I wouldn’t say they’re best friends, but they are very friendly. There is a great friendly rivalry between the two players, which I think is healthy, and they are pushing each other,” said the coach, as seen on FanDuel Sports Network’s X profile.

He continued, “We’re practicing on the same court right next to each other even today, and us as coaches can’t help but wander across to look at what they’re working on and see what Juan Carlos Ferreira was doing with Carlos’ game, and they’re exactly the same. I saw Ferreira looking across to our court to see what Jannik was doing as well. So I think the rivalry is really healthy and certainly great for tennis considering we’ve just come off the golden era with Novak, Roger, Rafa, and also Andy Murray. So it’s great for tennis.”

