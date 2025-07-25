Jannik Sinner’s Coaching Setup in Doubt as Teammate Hints at Uncertain Future for Darren Cahill

Four majors, 52+ weeks at the No.1 position, and the glorious ATP Finals triumph last season. These are some of the inevitable accomplishments of Jannik Sinner under the impeccable tutelage of his coach Darren Cahill. But earlier this year, the Italian’s hardcore fans were left stunned following a shocking move by the 2023 ATP Coach of the Year. It was revealed that he would retire by the end of the 2025 season. During his victorious Australian Open run, Sinner made it public while expressing his gratitude to Cahill. “I feel very, very lucky and happy to be his last player on Tour. He has been an amazing, amazing coach and person, not only for me but for all the other players he has worked with,” he said.

But after Sinner’s maiden Wimbledon win, it was revealed that Cahill’s not going anywhere. At least not before the 2026 AO in January. Earlier this season, Sinner provided hints about the complex nature of Cahill’s wish to retire. While he stressed that it may happen, there was still a door left open. “He has a beautiful family, so many great things to come for him also after his tennis job. Let’s see. But the year is still long.” This month, fans breathed a sigh of relief. Thanks to the media outlet Corriere della Serra. It stated that “Darren Cahill will stay with Jannik Sinner next year as well 💥”, as written by insider Giovanni Pelazzo on X.

However, the situation seems more uncertain than previously thought. Despite Sinner’s Wimbledon glory, it appears Cahill’s yet to make up his mind on his final decision. Is he really going to stay? Sinner’s other coach, Simone Vagnozzi had an honest admission to make on this matter. In an interaction with the ATP Tour, dated July 24, he simply revealed, “Honestly, nothing’s certain at the moment,” while adding, “But we’ll all be happy if Darren stays.”

via Imago Jannik Sinner during the Gentlemen s Singles final Wimbledon Tennis Championships, Day 14, The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, UK – 13 Jul 2025London The All England Lawn Tennis and United Kingdom PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxGRExMLTxCYPxROUxBULxUAExKSAxCHNxDENxINDxITAxPORxESPxSWExTURxMEXxCOLxVENxPERxECUxBRAxARGxCHIxURUxPARxPANxONLY Copyright: xEllaxLing/Shutterstockx 15392298ae

So what does this massive update imply? Just as Vagnozzi said, everything seems to be uncertain as of now. But Sinner’s avid fans would hope that Cahill stays for a while. At least for this year’s last remaining slam. After all, the Italian’s got an important job to do. He’s got a slam to defend.

Jannik Sinner looks to reclaim US Open glory under Cahill

Apart from his maiden slam title at the Australian Open last season, Jannik Sinner also clinched his second major at the US Open. In September 2024, he went on to dominate American star Taylor Fritz in the summit clash. At the Arthur Ashe Stadium, the Italian didn’t give Fritz any chance. In straight sets, he captured the New York crown with a final scoreline of 6-3, 6-4, 7-5.

In his winner’s speech, Sinner humbly reacted, “I did pretty well, I guess,” reported the US Open’s website last September. He further added, “I love tennis, I practice a lot for these stages. I understood, especially in this tournament, how important the mental part is in this sport. I’m very happy, very proud to share this moment with my team.”

Following his win in New York, Sinner also became just the third ATP player in the Open Era, after Jimmy Connors (1974) and Guillermo Vilas (1977) to clinch his first two slams in the same season.

Now that he’s won two of the three slams already in 2025, the Fox would like to wrap up this season with a third, and fifth overall, major trophy. At the US Open, he will enter as the reigning champion. Of course there will be pressure, but he’s done it before in Melbourne. The only remaining question is: will he have Cahill by his side to guide him to another triumph in New York?