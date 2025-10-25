Jannik Sinner’s Father Watches as He Nears Passing Andy Murray After Win Over Alex de Minaur

Jannik Sinner made it to the Vienna Open final with a solid 6–3, 6–4 win against Alex de Minaur in the semi-finals, marking his impressive streak of 20 consecutive wins on indoor hard courts. The top-seeded Italian really took charge right from the start, jumping ahead to a 4–0 lead in the first set. He wrapped up the match by serving it out at 5–4 in the second, and he didn’t even give up a point in that last game.

What made it even more special was captured in a video shared on X by user kobzford, showing Sinner’s father, Hanspeter Sinner, watching the match closely from the stands while his son delivered an amazing performance. But beyond just family pride, Sinner’s win holds some historical significance too.

He’s on a 20-match winning streak on indoor hard courts, equaling the record that Andy Murray hit back in the 2016–19 season. A lot of fans see Sinner’s success indoors as more than just good form; it shows he’s truly become unplayable. He’s not just a hard-court player anymore; he might just be one of the most reliable performers in indoor tennis today.

Sinner, who recently had his fastest win of the season in Vienna by taking down Daniel Altmaier 6-0, 6-2 in just 58 minutes, is on a roll. This streak is just one piece of a bigger story: his consistent push into the top ranks of men’s tennis.

His streak goes beyond just numbers. Jannik Sinner’s indoor record has really become a key part of his 2025 campaign, where he’s truly come into his own, winning a second consecutive Australian Open title as well as Wimbledon, despite the fact that grass was considered one of his weaker surfaces.

For his father, sitting in the stands, every point must have felt like so much more than just a win — it was all about the shared journey and hitting another milestone together. Nevertheless, a heated exchange occurred during the contest that garnered much attention.

Jannik Sinner wasn’t happy with the chair umpire

Jannik Sinner held onto his serve and finished off the match against Alex de Minaur with ease, securing his place without having to deal with a tense final set. Oh, the match was full of drama for sure! Sinner was spotted having a conversation with chair umpire Fergus Murphy after getting a time-violation warning. The Italian paused his serve for a moment because the crowd was quite loud. He waited until it settled down before he carried on.

But, you know, Murphy still gave him the violation, and that really created a tense moment in the match. Sinner spoke with the umpire, clearly showing his frustration.

He figured the chaos of the crowd warranted some understanding, and he believed he shouldn’t face any penalties since he was really trying to manage the delay. It wasn’t a total meltdown, but it really showed how even the most composed players can get pretty emotional about the calls made by the refs.