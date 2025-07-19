Jannik Sinner’s 2-Hour Late Arrival at Wimbledon Dinner Sparks Backstage Scoop From Ex-Pro

Jannik Sinner took just 35 days to take his revenge for his Roland Garros defeat! He defeated Carlos Alcaraz by 4-6,6-4,6-4,6-4 in the Wimbledon final to become the first Italian man in history to win this title. Sinner has now won three of his last four major tournaments. Quite staggering, isn’t it? Talking about his secret to his incredible comeback from that defeat on Parisian clay, Sinner revealed that after the Roland Garros, he said to himself, “It’s not the time to put myself down. Another Grand Slam is coming…”

So, winning the title here at Wimbledon was a pretty emotional moment for him and also the people who had followed his journey pretty closely over the past few months. It wasn’t easy, but lifting himself up from literally handing away the French Open title to Alcaraz and bringing back the belief in himself is truly praiseworthy. How did he celebrate his victory, though? From picking up a champagne cork, which caused a brief interruption in the match, to sipping a few as a post-match celebration, Sinner admitted his closest companion in this celebration was champagne. Drank like a fish?

Well, during the Champions Dinner, Laura Robson, who was hosting the program, asked him if he had digested anything yet because it had been only a few hours since he was on the court. In reply, Jannik Sinner gave a broad smile and cracked a joke, saying, “Digested? I don’t know. We were drinking quite a lot.” What else happened at the Champions Dinner? Well, the former American pro Sam Querrey had attended this event, and according to him, the women’s champion, Iga Swiatek, showed up at 10:30. But Sinner? “Sinner came at 12:05. That’s what it was…No, I didn’t care. It was just like he was in the back, just like hammering drinks, I think, with his team. Obviously, like having a good time. He came out with a trophy and te at some point, Laura Robson (host) brings both of them (Jannik and Iga) on stage, does a little Q&A with Iga and Jannik, pretty quick,” said Querrey in the recent episode of Nothing Major Show.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Wimbledon Championships 2025 AELTC, Day Thirteen, London, UK – 13/07/2025 Jannik Sinner ITA celebrates with the Wimbledon Mens Trophy following the win over Carlos Alcaraz ESP in the 2025 Championship Final London Wimbledon London GBR, UK NEWSPAPERS OUT Copyright: xMarkxGreenwoodx

AD

So, Sinner was around two hours late, since Querrey mentioned earlier that the dinner was arranged at about 10:00 pm. Iga Swiatek donned a lilac Stella McCartney gown featuring a halter neckline and ball-chin collar, accessorizing with a Rolex watch and minimal jewelry, while Jannik Sinner wore a custom Gucci suit and their signature horse bit loafers. It was a special occasion for these two players, especially considering what they had gone through in the last few months.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Later on, both Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek were spotted joining hands for the traditional dancing session featuring the men’s and women’s singles champions at Wimbledon. Speaking about this moment, we heard Sinner saying, “They told us that we don’t have to do it because it was quite late. Then Iga told me, ‘No, no.. let’s do it.’ I was like okay.” This was their first title triumph at Wimbledon. How did the tennis world react to Jannik Sinner’s incredible triumph over the defending champion, though?

Iga Swiatek congratulates Jannik Sinner on his Wimbledon triumph

Neither Iga Swiatek nor Jannik Sinner was the favorite in this tournament. In fact, on the men’s side, tennis experts like Andy Roddick had even picked Carlos Alcaraz as a “clear favorite” in this tournament. However, seeing Sinner’s brilliance in this match, Roddick was later forced to admit, “I will tell you when I think I am right. I will tell you when I am wrong. I did not see it going that clearly in Sinner’s direction on this surface…I could not have been more impressed with Jannik Sinner.“

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With this incredible win over Alcaraz, Sinner became the first player born since 1990 to defeat multiple reigning men’s singles champions at Grand Slam events. Reacting to Jannik Sinner’s title triumph, women’s champion, Iga Swiatek congratulated him through a social media post, saying, “Congratulations @janniksin on making your dream come true. I’m so happy for you and your team.“

After the match, we even saw Carlos Alcaraz admitting that he’s happy to build this great rivalry with Sinner and claimed that he’s really happy for him. Then, the former Top 10 WTA player, Andrea Petkovic, explained why she really wanted Jannik Sinner to beat Carlos Alcaraz in this final. She said that she was a bit worried that rivalry would become too one-sided if Alcaraz had yet again managed to secure a victory against the Italian. What are your thoughts on Jannik Sinner’s Wimbledon triumph, though?