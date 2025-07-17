Jannik Sinner’s Wimbledon Win Sparks Fiery Response From Ex-Olympic Champ Over Awkward Questions

Jannik Sinner may have gone past the dark phase of his doping controversy with his Wimbledon triumph, but the past is still chasing him, although indirectly. Months ago, before the World No.1 got a clean chit from WADA, a few notable figures came out while commenting on the Italian’s credibility. There were those who stood by him without raising a doubt. But there were others who were skeptical of the way Sinner’s case was treated, especially in comparison to other athletes. His compatriot and former Olympian Federica Pellegrini was among those who sensed a sort of ‘partiality’.

But as it turned out, Pellegrini’s comments on Sinner’s case were taken out of context. Especially by his ardent fans on social media who targeted her for raising doubts on the ATP World No.1. They attacked her after Sinner’s Wimbledon glory. Why? Fans wanted her to apologize for her words she said previously. But staying firm, she gave a strong response. “I am very humble and above all coherent. You’re sick… soooo much” reported TuttoSport on July 16. While she was already annoyed with this situation featuring the four-time slam champion, her latest interaction with media only made things complicated. How? During the presentation of the medals for the upcoming Winter Olympics, Pellegrini was asked to comment on Sinner’s victory at the All England Club.

However, Pellegrini has spoken out again. But this time, she became furious the moment Sinner’s name was mentioned, days after his Wimbledon victory. As per the report of Tuttosport.com, Pellegrini couldn’t help but express her frustration. Not at Sinner – but questions surrounding him lately on a constant basis. She stated, “Sinner’s victory at Wimbledon? Very happy.” She then didn’t mince her words moving forward. Pellegrini asked the reporters, “do you ask this question to every athlete?” She continued, “I think I’m free to be able to give an opinion to a management. Talking about him is another thing. It was not correct to put the two things together. I talked about him, and then I close, months ago saying that in my opinion he didn’t do anything voluntary, then it was you who put things together.”

via Imago Jannik Sinner Wimbledon Tennis Championships, Day 14, The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, UK – 13 Jul 2025London The All England Lawn Tennis and United Kingdom PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxGRExMLTxCYPxROUxBULxUAExKSAxCHNxDENxINDxITAxPORxESPxSWExTURxMEXxCOLxVENxPERxECUxBRAxARGxCHIxURUxPARxPANxONLY Copyright: xJavierxGarcia/Shutterstockx 15392297lv

However, the whole episode escalated after Pellegrini reacted on Sinner’s doping case last year. After it was found that he tested positive twice for banned substance Clostebol, she took a moment to express her opinion. While the former Olympian didn’t target Sinner for any wrongdoing, she did point out that “Up to now, they (authorities) have always told us that the athlete is responsible regardless. Now it seems that there are circumstances in which this may not be the case and the matter becomes slippery.”

Her response came in December last year, after WADA came up with an amendment in anti-doping regulations. And it happened specifically due to Sinner’s case catching a lot of attention. Previously, there was no such measure taken. She even cited how her fellow compatriot and swimmer Federico Turrini faced similar circumstances. But he didn’t get such well-structured assistance like Sinner. “Turrini was on the other side of the world with a serious eye infection. They prescribed him cortisone eye drops, which came back positive.” Result? He got “Two years of disqualification” despite a clear case of contamination. “If the vision changes, precise rules are needed. The appeal for Sinner will give indications on the path they want to take.”

Coming back to Sinner, after his win on grass in London, things are only looking promising for him and why not? Next up is the hard court challenge at the Flushing Meadows. The World No.1 will look to maintain his dominance from previous edition.

Jannik Sinner to enter the US Open riding on high expectations

While he’s now conquered the grass, Jannik Sinner would like to extend his reign on the American hard court. Late next month, the US Open will kick off. Undoubtedly, all the eyeballs will be fixated on him.

Last year, the Italian bested America’s Taylor Fritz in a straight-set final battle. Sinner eventually lifted his maiden US Open trophy with a score line of 6-3, 6-4, 7-5. It was his second slam win in 2024 after clinching the Australian Open back in January.

“For sure winning the first Grand Slam of the year gives you confidence, it gives you good feelings. But in the other way, you always have to work. It never stops,” he later reacted, as reported by ATP’s website in September 2024. “It’s like you always keep going and keep going. Until now I didn’t have so much time off to say, ‘Okay, you have done a great job’.”

While he looks set to defend his title, Sinner will have to be vary of arch rival Carlos Alcaraz. The latter is also a former US Open champion. He won the event back in 2022. Currently, the Spaniard must be having revenge on his mind. Especially after Sinner bested him on the Centre Court in last week’s Wimbledon final.

It will be intriguing to see if they will meet again in a slam final for the third time in 2025. So far, the record is 1-1 (Alcaraz won the French Open summit clash last month). Do you think Sinner will prove his dominance again over Alcaraz, if they meet in the US Open final? Let us know in the comments below.