John McEnroe and Ex-Wife Tatum O’Neal Seen Together in Rare Pictures 31 Years After Split

John McEnroe and Tatum O’Neal’s love story was once among the hottest topics in the tennis world. O’Neal started dating the tennis star in her early 20s, and then in 1986, the power couple tied the knot at St. Dominic’s Roman Catholic Church in Oyster Bay, Long Island. Their eldest son, Kevin McEnroe, was born just a few months prior. Their partnership was a perfect blend of tennis and Hollywood. However, they got split in 1992 and divorced in 1994, after just 8 years of marriage. Their differences led to the divorce. Although they have joint custody of their three children, Kevin, Sean, and Emily, both McEnroe and O’Neal haven’t been seen together much since the split.

Despite all the things that had to go through in these years, in 2020, during an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Tatum O’Neal claimed, “The happiest times of my life were the times that I was married. Sometimes we think we’re making the right decision, and maybe we aren’t. And I have to live with that, too.” After years of staying away from each other, both Tatum O’Neal and John McEnroe got the chance to meet each other at their son Kevin’s wedding on June 14, 2025. Talking about getting the chance to meet her ex-husband, O’Neal had said that she’s fine with seeing McEnroe there and also claimed that the “anger is gone.”

Their son, Kevin, has subtly announced his engagement to his fiancée, Fern Cozine, in November 2023 through a social media post. During that time, O’Neal had showcased her excitement in seeing them together and dropped a comment saying, “This is so beautiful.” Almost two years after that, she is now being spotted standing alongside her ex-husband, John McEnroe, at their son’s wedding. Fern Cozine McEnroe recently shared a few unseen pictures from their special day with the caption, “So many perfect little moments.”

