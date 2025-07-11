John McEnroe Called Out for Disrespectful Behavior Against Novak Djokovic During Wimbledon Semi-finals

John McEnroe never fails to make the headlines, does he? Be it his playing days or his time in the commentator’s box, the American legend always keeps the tennis fans glued to their seats. Recently, McEnroe was a subject of another major controversy while being in the commentators’ box at the Wimbledon Championships. He was one of the commentators alongside Chris Fowler and made a disrespectful remark toward Novak Djokovic, which was slammed by the tennis fans.

During the match, as Djokovic found it tough to overcome a pumped-up Sinner, McEnroe went on to say that Djokovic’s career was done and dusted, and he should call it a day in his illustrious career. The American legend revealed, “He’s seeing a mirror image of himself from the past. Djokovic is feeling a pressure to do something he doesn’t normally have to do which is take more risks. With Sinner it’s a different story.”

Further, he went on to add, “There’s probably five things going on his mind. One is how do I get myself in this match? How do I use the crowd to my advantage? What can I do differently? Has my time passed? You get some evil thoughts in your head, even him.”

Does Djokovic feel the same way? Let’s hear it from him. “Hopefully it’s not my last match on the Centre Court. I’m not planning to finish my Wimbledon career today. So I’m planning to come back definitely at least one more time, play on the Centre Court for sure. I’ve put everything I possibly can when it comes to training and preparing myself so I can play my best at Grand Slams. I think, regardless of the fact that I haven’t won a Grand Slam this year, or last year, I still feel like I continue to play my best tennis at Grand Slams.”

Regardless, McEnroe’s shocking retirement suggestion to Djokovic raised many eyebrows.

Fans slam John McEnroe for disrespectful comments on Novak Djokovic

As soon as McEnroe’s comments went viral on social media, fans gathered in large numbers to call him out for disrespecting one of the most successful players in tennis history. Djokovic has already won 24 Grand Slam titles and is hungry for more. Thus, some fans didn’t like the prospects of McEnroe urging Djokovic to quit tennis, saying, “Why is Chris Fowler and John McEnroe assuming djokovic is done with tennis? Hes No.6 in the world and made it to the semi-finals. Stop acting like he’s washed.” Although Djokovic has failed to win titles in the past few months, his consistency is something that the young players should learn.

Further, another fan had a brutal assessment of McEnroe. He said, “John Mcenroe has become one the worst commies on the tour, “Its not that he’s injured (referring to novak djokovic), its that he’s playing sinner. He’s moving perfectly fine. We all know the saying, ‘It only hurts when you’re losing.’” While calling out McEnroe, the fan was dejected to see Djokovic lose tamely against Sinner. Additionally, another X user also took a brutal dig at McEnroe, saying, “He was so disrespectful and dismissive to Djokovic, you can tell John McEnroe was not enjoying commentating with him.” The American legend needs to choose his words wisely when he goes back to the commentator’s box again.

However, this wasn’t just it. Some of the fans pointed at another issue, saying, “John McEnroe‘s commentary is so irritating, keeps harping on about “father time” catching up with Djokovic even when it’s abundantly clear he’s struggling to move because of the fall at the end of his previous match.” Djokovic was caught up in fitness troubles and struggled to complete the match. Lastly, some fans appealed to the BBC to remove McEnroe as a commentator, saying, “Move over John McEnroe. Hard to believe the 38-year-old might not have his best stuff anymore.”

Meanwhile, Djokovic's hopes of winning his 25th Grand Slam title will have to wait further now as he bowed out of the Wimbledon Championships. Can he have one last laugh before he calls time on his illustrious career? Let us know your views in the comments below.