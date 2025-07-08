John McEnroe Irked By Cameron Norrie’s Behavior Towards Carlos Alcaraz During Wimbledon Quarterfinals

Centre Court just saw some rapid, with Carlos Alcaraz winning his quarterfinal match against Cameron Norrie 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 in just 1 hour and 39 minutes. Alcaraz had a seemingly easy game of this, keeping the Brit on his toes throughout; however, some people in particular might think that Cam Norrie, the Brit with the home advantage, was trying to throw the Spaniard off his game with his use of language. And “some people” refers to the former world. No. 1 John McEnroe.

McEnroe, who was serving as a commentator for this game on BBC, pointed out that Cam Norrie, who “was born in South Africa, grew up in New Zealand, and is a Brit,” ended up saying the Spanish word “vamos,” which translates to “let’s go,” after every point he scored. McEnroe was audibly confused to hear the phrase when he said on live air, “Was that Norrie saying ‘vamos’?” soon after a point that Alcaraz lost.

via Imago Image Credits: Imago

What McEnroe may not be privy to is that Norrie’s coach is the Argentinian Facundo Lugones, so perhaps there is some Spanish influence on that end, and it isn’t Norrie trying to step up Alcaraz by appropriating his language but rather just a quirk that he had adopted in time. Either way, whatever Norrie said, in whatever language, it didn’t seem to have any affect on Carlos Alcaraz’s game or the fate of this one for that matter.

Carlos Alacaraz’s word post quarter final match against Cam Norrie

Despite Cam Norrie seeming to upset John McEnroe, his opponet, Carlos Alcaraz had nothing but praise for his opponent, saying in the post match interview, “So I just really happy with the level that I played today against a really difficult player like Cam — he’s an amazing player, he’s an amazing guy as well. I’m pretty sure there is nobody who work harder than him and just really happy to see him fighting for great things so just happy to see him playing this kind of matches and happy to quality in a semifinal.” Sure, it’s easy to say all this when you’ve just beaten the guy in straight sets and in under two hours, but Alcaraz was genuinely really happy with his own game.

When asked how he would use his days off before the next big game, Alcaraz mentioned that he would play golf to switch his mind “off for a little bit.” And though switching one’s mind off can quite easily occur in the comfort of a fancy hotel room with room service, golf is also an option and Carlos Alcaraz clearly knows what he’s doing!