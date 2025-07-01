John McEnroe Reveals Carlos Alcaraz Line That Took 26 Years Off His Age

Carlos Alcaraz, ever the class act, carries the fire of champions within a humble soul. Even in defeat, he stands tall, grounded, real, and unshaken! His roots run deep in the soil of a modest Spanish upbringing, a truth he once voiced loud and clear: “We came from a medium-class family where we had what was necessary. I was always happy with what I had,” he once added last year. That spirit showed again last night when, despite a rocky start against an Italian veteran in the gentlemen’s singles, his grounded nature shone. And now, John McEnroe reveals what Alcaraz said at Roland Garros that made his week. Curious?

While reflecting on the electrifying clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Fabio Fognini, the Italian who delivered a masterclass in what might be his Wimbledon farewell, John McEnroe brought a moment of warmth and raw truth to BBC Sport. Speaking with heart and humor, the American peeled back the curtain on Alcaraz’s character, offering a glimpse into the humility that defines the young Spaniard. It wasn’t just about tennis anymore; it was about legacy, grace, and the power of simple words.

“I will tell you a quick thing,” McEnroe began, launching into a memory from Roland Garros. “At the French [Open], going to the player’s gym, because in the second week us old fogies get to play a few matches, and I was just trying to break a sweat on the bike and he’s (Carlos Alcaraz) right next to me and he’s like, ‘Oh my god, you look great!’ and I’m like ‘How old is your father?’” With that sharp McEnroe wit, he continued, “And he says 54 and I go, ‘I am 66’ and he goes, ‘Oh my god, you look like you’re 40!’ Did he need to say that? No. Was I happy he said it? It pretty much made my week.”

But McEnroe didn’t stop there! He drove home a point few make about rising stars: emotional intelligence. “To be honest. So he’s just got a way of just knowing what to say, even then. You saw that post-match interview. It’s almost like he said the right things without even having to think about it. That’s a great quality,” he added. For a player who carries the weight of greatness, Alcaraz wears it with disarming charm, and that, McEnroe made clear, is what makes him special.

