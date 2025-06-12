John McEnroe Slams Jannik Sinner’s Ceiling While Lauding Carlos Alcaraz

John McEnroe cannot fail to stay away from the news at the moment. The American legend caused quite a stir at the French Open after making some questionable revelations. The 66-year-old revealed that Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner would defeat Rafael Nadal at his best, given how the two young stars have been playing. McEnroe was brutally slammed for his comments, with some fans even asking him to quit commentary. Further, with the Wimbledon Championships fast approaching, McEnroe made another shocking revelation, which caused quite a stir in the tennis world.

Last week, the Spaniard defeated Jannik Sinner in a thrilling summit clash at the French Open. For the first time in his career, Alcaraz came back from two sets down to prevail in the enthralling contest. With this, he successfully defended his title, winning his fifth Grand Slam title of his career. Meanwhile, he is also eyeing defending his Wimbledon title and will enter the tournament as a strong favorite over Sinner, according to McEnroe.

During an interview with GB News, McEnroe revealed that Alcaraz was the only player that he would pay a ticket for at Wimbledon. He went on to say, “Carlos is the most talented young player I have ever seen hold a racket; Jannik is not far behind. Alcaraz is brighter; Sinner is more consistent. I am struck by the sound of Jannik’s ball: I have never heard anything like it. Carlos is the greatest gift the post-Big Three generation could give us. And he is the only tennis player I would pay a ticket for.”

Last year, Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic to win his second consecutive Wimbledon title. This time around, he’ll have the chance to clinch a hat trick of wins here if Alcaraz lifts the trophy at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament. While he is the ideal favorite to win the trophy again, World Number 1 Jannik Sinner cannot be ruled out, given his consistent form throughout the year.

Meanwhile, the Sinner-Alcaraz rivalry is set to resume at the Wimbledon Championships. Ahead of that event, Alcaraz’s coach had an interesting take on the growing rivalry between the two young stars.

Carlos Alcaraz motivated by Jannik Sinner’s consistency

It was another thrilling win for the duo of Juan Carlos Ferrero and Carlos Alcaraz at the French Open. The two worked hard throughout the tournament to reap the sweet fruit of success. Amid a packed schedule, tournaments keep on coming, and Alcaraz’s coach made his assessment of the rivalry between Sinner and Alcaraz.

During an interview, Ferrero said, “For two years, we’ve known that if Sinner kept going like this, he’d be number one. Carlos sees his stratospheric consistency, and that motivates him. Alcaraz has a potential we have not yet seen. The two feed off each other. He [Alcaraz] matures each year; it’s a law of life. From 2024 to now, you can notice it a bit more on court, in the way he reacts to problems.”

Interestingly, both Alcaraz and Sinner will have warm-ups for Wimbledon at different tournaments next week. While Alcaraz will be seen in action at the Queen’s Club Tennis Championships, Sinner will play in the German Open. Who do you think will have a better chance of winning the Wimbledon Championships? Let us know your views in the comments below.